House with Grapevine Trellises / Takashi Okuno & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The grapevines bud and bloom, bear fruit and drop their leaves. Enjoy the pastime of grape-growing close at hand and experience the seasonal changes the vines go through along with them. Bask in the pleasant shade, let the murmuring of the leaves tell of the breeze, have your fill of the fruits with their condensed sweetness, and feel the warmth of the sunlight when the leaves fall.

Beneath the trellises is a half-outdoor space enclosed with a roll-up screen. This design allows the breeze to flow through while keeping insects away, allowing you to spend your days in comfort.

To offer thermal insulation and air sealing, which can be said to be the fundamental elements defining the soundness of a structure, air conditioning installed atop the vaulted ceilings for summer months and beneath the floors for winter ensures an environment of stable indoor temperature. Beneath the globules of gleaming light is the core space in the home for family members to gather.