Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartment Renovation in Jyōsei / Takashi Okuno & Associates

Apartment Renovation in Jyōsei / Takashi Okuno & Associates

Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 110.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hirokazu Fujimura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Material, Planet Japan
  • Lead Architects: Takashi Okuno
Text description provided by the architects. Condominium renovation work is carried out predicated on certain unchangeable existing components: reinforced concrete posts, beams and walls, for example, or the positions of openings.

Plans
Plans
Undertaken within a framework involving such constraints, making careful considerations to bring strong points and shortcomings to light, the process has a sense of fine-tuning.

Special care has been taken with regard to the tone of light and amount of space in each room of this unit in order to create a relaxed space in which to reside.

Project gallery

Takashi Okuno & Associates
Office

