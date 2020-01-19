Apartment Renovation in Jyōsei / Takashi Okuno & Associates

-
Architects: Takashi Okuno & Associates
- Area: 110.0 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Hirokazu Fujimura
-
Manufacturers: Autodesk, Material, Planet Japan
-
Lead Architects: Takashi Okuno
Text description provided by the architects. Condominium renovation work is carried out predicated on certain unchangeable existing components: reinforced concrete posts, beams and walls, for example, or the positions of openings.
Undertaken within a framework involving such constraints, making careful considerations to bring strong points and shortcomings to light, the process has a sense of fine-tuning.
Special care has been taken with regard to the tone of light and amount of space in each room of this unit in order to create a relaxed space in which to reside.