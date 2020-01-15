Architect’s Association of Santa Fe / Estudio Bechis Arquitectos

+ 34

Lead Architects: Sebastian Bechis, Esteban Bechis, Bruno Bechis, Franco Bechis

Design Team: Sebastian Bechis, Esteban Bechis, Bruno Bechis, Franco Bechis

Structure: Sergio Faci, Federico Zegna Ratá

Electrical Installation: Alejandro Ferrarini

Thermomechanical Installation: Javier Vinzia

Executive File: Matías Motte, Alan Fared

Competition: Martin Gori, Mariana Nanni

Text description provided by the architects. In a historically particular and topographically atypical block of Rosario city, we foreground the views of the surroundings, the vegetation of the Belgrano Av. and the boundary historic buildings. The main objective of our project is to formally synthesize the dialogue between them and generate relationships that overcome the limits of the lot. We propose a clear contrast between the new and the old.

We project for the new building a new glass façade with a simple language that results in a sober, abstract and timeless image. This facade allows to get long visuals to the river and the ships and also show the activities from inside becoming a lantern during the evenings and nights of this sector of the Belgrano Av. The new façade distances itself from the historic buildings at the east and west sides avoiding touching them generating a suspended volume in the void.

To enhance this concept the glass façade reflects the trees and sky dematerializing the new building. The variations of lights and shadows of the trees through the glass change the atmosphere of the interior spaces. The variation of the foliage during the different seasons transform the perception of the building in the different periods of the year.