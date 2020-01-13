World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Malaysia
  5. The Wood Box House / DRTAN LM Architect

The Wood Box House / DRTAN LM Architect

Save this project
The Wood Box House / DRTAN LM Architect

© H.Lin Ho © H.Lin Ho © H.Lin Ho © H.Lin Ho + 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: DRTAN LM Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: H.Lin Ho
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Admira, Big Ass Fans, ELR, Jotun, Niro granite
  • Design Team: Tan Loke Mun, Alvin Tham, Yee Weng
  • Lead Architect: Tan Loke Mun
  • Contractor: My Concept Sdn. Bhd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

Text description provided by the architects. The Wood Box is nestled in the Mansions, an exclusive gated community in Desa ParkCity, Kuala Lumpur. The property is located on a hilltop with commanding city views over a forest of trees. The brief was to design a very special interior for a three generational family.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The striking feature of the house was the double volume rectangular box enclosing the main living spaces of the house. The concept was to enhance this grand space through immaculate craftsmanship into a large wood framed voluminous jewel box. Raw unfinished meranti was used as the see-through wrap-around screen to encapsulate the space. Light & moments are captured interspersed between the fine meranti strips and the mirror backing to create a subliminally infinite spatial experience.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The centerpiece crystal lighting weaves and hovers dragon-like over the colossal wood and mirror lined main space. This is further accentuated by the amber glow of the Emperado marble floor slabs. A dialogue naturally develops from the play of the volume and surfaces tempered by the different wood grains, fabric and leather, converging to define a bright, contemporary interior kaleidoscope.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The sculptural steel rod supported stair sits like a piece of modern and industrialist art that ties all the floor volumes together. A large ten-seater teak log dinette table and industrialist steel kitchen cum bar creates a ritzy and classy get-together space. The master room is served by a long see-through row of walk-in robes.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

The thin profiles, amplifies the elegance of the space. Selected raw materials add to the purity of the surfaces transforming the spaces through the use of glass and light. The sleep area employs a coal tone finish to better ease and unwind. The master bathroom is modern minimalist with calacatta finishes around the shower alcove.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho
Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

Lighting for the entire home are all energy saving. These configurable LED modules offer a high degree of flexibility, aesthetics and functionality which can be easily adjusted for optimum lux level and colour temperature to satisfy the various functions of the space.

Save this picture!
© H.Lin Ho
© H.Lin Ho

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DRTAN LM Architect
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Malaysia
Cite: "The Wood Box House / DRTAN LM Architect" 13 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931761/the-wood-box-house-drtan-lm-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream