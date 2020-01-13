Flat House / Practice Architecture + Material Cultures

+ 44

Lead Architect: Paloma Gormley

Design Team: Paloma Gormley, Oscar Cooper, Henry Stringer, Niall Gallagher, Lettice Drake

Clients: Margent Farm

Engineering: Jon Shanks

Consultants : Will Stanwix and Salus

Collaborators : Material Cutlures, Oscar Cooper, Henry Stringer, Margent Farm

Text description provided by the architects. Prototypical low embodied carbon house made from timber hemp and lime.

Hemp was grown on the fields surrounding the house. House is 3 bedroom with open living space.

House is off-grid in terms of power and heat. The modular system will now be mass manufactured by Material Cultures.