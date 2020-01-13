Flat House / Practice Architecture + Material Cultures

•
Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom
-
Architects: Material Cultures ; Architects: Practice Architecture
- Area: 100.0 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Oskar Proctor
-
Manufacturers: Henry Stringer, JJ I Joists, Margent Farm, Material Cultures, Smarts
-
Lead Architect: Paloma Gormley
-
Design Team: Paloma Gormley, Oscar Cooper, Henry Stringer, Niall Gallagher, Lettice Drake
-
Clients: Margent Farm
-
Engineering: Jon Shanks
-
Consultants : Will Stanwix and Salus
-
Collaborators : Material Cutlures, Oscar Cooper, Henry Stringer, Margent Farm
Text description provided by the architects. Prototypical low embodied carbon house made from timber hemp and lime.
Hemp was grown on the fields surrounding the house. House is 3 bedroom with open living space.
House is off-grid in terms of power and heat. The modular system will now be mass manufactured by Material Cultures.