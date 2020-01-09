World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Concrete Villa Comano / DF_DC

Concrete Villa Comano / DF_DC

Save this project
Concrete Villa Comano / DF_DC

© Giorgio Marafioti © Giorgio Marafioti © Giorgio Marafioti © Giorgio Marafioti + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Comano, Switzerland
  • Architects: DF_DC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 505.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Giorgio Marafioti, Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Glutz, Knauf, Stobag, Sunroom, VARENNA
  • Architects In Charge: Dario Franchini, Diego Calderon
  • Design Team: Nicola Andreani, Nicole Vairetti, Veronica Marzorati
  • Engineering: AF Toscano
  • Landscape: Thierry Dalcant
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

Text description provided by the architects. The Concrete Villa is a single house on the Comano hills, a small village north of Lugano in Switzerland. The plot was previously occupied by vineyards and characterised by an elongated trapezoid form, which determines the volume. With the interesting views towards the east and west, but with the constraint of having adjacent houses in close proximity toward the north and south, the house is conceived as in inhabited wall. In order to avoid the effect of an excessively long and closed volume but also ensuring a level of privacy, the flank elevations are articulated by a series of deep rectangular fins.

Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

The material of reference used is grey reinforced concrete, declensed in various ways depending on the case. The in-situ cast fins are alternated with infill elements with the old technique of “strollato” used in Lombard villas: a mix of pebbles and cement handsplatted with a trowel and later sanded, thus combining old traditions and new construction techniques.

Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

The ground floor occupies most of the area available, housing the main part of the brief: reception, kitchen, workshop and guest accommodation (with separate access), garage, as well as an ample terrace conceived as an extension of the lounge, thus becoming an intermediate space between inside and out.

Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

The first floor, of smaller dimensions, contains the private quarters: three ensuite bedrooms and the children’s playroom. The asymmetrical position of this volume in respect of the ground  floor makes the house to appear smaller from the street due to  the perspective effect, whilst presenting the opposite effect from the pool at the rear.

Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

Lastly, the basement floor contains the wine cellar, sauna, and gym. The three floors are linked by a scenic staircase at the centre of the living areas and as a focal point for the family.

Save this picture!
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
DF_DC
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Concrete Villa Comano / DF_DC" 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931550/concrete-villa-comano-df-dc/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream