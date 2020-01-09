World
NCNP Coffee / moc architects

NCNP Coffee / moc architects

© Texture on Texture © Texture on Texture © Texture on Texture © Texture on Texture + 28

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Coffee Shop
Yeosu-si, South Korea
  • Architects: moc architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 699.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Texture on Texture
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Namsun, NanumTech
  • Lead Architects: Shin Ju-young, Hwang Hyun-hye
  • Construction: Youngman
  • Land Area: 1,352 ㎡
  • Building Area: 267.57 ㎡
© Texture on Texture
© Texture on Texture

Text description provided by the architects. Mansungli Beach, a representative tourist spot in Yeosu that protrudes towards the South Sea in Korea, has a calm and beautiful coastal scenery, facing NamHae between the sea. The site located in Mansungli Beach is surrounded by mountains, sea, and breakwater structures, which inspires the exterior of the exposed concrete, applying the raw and simple image of the land. The external wall of the underground parking lot was finished with rough concrete surface in order to naturally harmonize the building and the sloping terrain. Visitors can admire Mansungli Beach and South Sea from the front yard that is above the parking lot.

© Texture on Texture
© Texture on Texture

The main building with window glass all over and smooth concrete surface is located behind the yard, facing the sea and emphasizes the horizon and contrasts with the surroundings. Yeosu NCNP is the result of efforts to use and harmonize the environment. The biggest issue of this project was how to make a meaningful use of the site of about 500 square meters and the monotonous landscape surrounded by mountains and sea. The building surrounds the courtyard with its narrow and long (about 30 meters) shaped façade.

© Texture on Texture
© Texture on Texture
Floors Plans
Floors Plans
© Texture on Texture
© Texture on Texture

The façade with vacant space, the courtyard, behind it fully brings sea landscape inside the building as a result of the cantilever structure to eliminate the exterior pillars. The courtyard, which opens to the South, also brightens and warms the inside of the building, creating a serene atmosphere and space free from the harsh winds from the sea. It can be also used as a stage for busking which is one of the most popular cultural features in Yeosu. The layout that empties the center but surrounds it instead could maximize the length of the window facing the beautiful nature, which allows various and dynamic views depending on customers’ choice of seats.

© Texture on Texture
© Texture on Texture
Section
Section
© Texture on Texture
© Texture on Texture

Project location

Address: Manheung-dong, Yeosu-si, Jeollanam-do, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
