World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. VANKE Life Experience Center / AAD

VANKE Life Experience Center / AAD

Save this project
VANKE Life Experience Center / AAD

© Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist © Arch-Exist + 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Showroom
Chongqing, China
  • Lead Architect: Wenjia Chen
  • Design Team: Yuxing Zhou, Wenjia Chen, Min Wang, Wei Wei, Jiabin Wang
  • Principal: Vanke (Chongqing) Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape Design Company: Shenzhen Y.An Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Company: Vanke (Chongqing) Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • Structure Designer: Linbo Chen
  • Partner: Vanke (Chongqing) Real Estate Co., Ltd.  
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Yuzhong District, an old district of Chongqing, and the core area of a convenient transportation network, Chongqing • VANKE Life Experience Center is only 3-6 kilometers away from the geometric center of the four major commercial circles. Against the composite urban background of rich Bashu culture and industrial civilization, the encompassing and white-space speculative proposition and the complex and minimalist morphological thinking form the tension of heterogeneous conflicts and the paradox of pluralistic opposition.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The project design follows the concept of minimalism and focuses on exploring material textures and the contrast between void and solidness of building volume. Materials of different textures and exquisite craftsmanship such as cement boards, glass and aluminium panels are adopted to show the quality of details. The design team created the entrance with a lattice-shaped artistic metal gate, perfectly matching with the lighting design. At night, the lights cast shadows on it, making it vigorous and charming.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The first floor is fully enclosed by ultra clear glass, making the cuboid structure appear to be floating on air. The glass allows full natural light to enter the space, which ensures transparency and leaves traces in the space with diversified forms. On the second floor, the designers chose to use gray fiber cement boards with massive yet exquisite textures, which integrate well with the transparent glass and highlight each other, together forming contrast of void and solidness along the river.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

The transparent effect created by the ultra clear glass curtain walls on the first floor makes a long sighting distance and a wide river view the first experience when walking into the art center. The landscape platform, which stretches 15m towards the river, and the boundless pool integrate the architectural landscape with the waters of the Jialing River, making a floating box the basic form of the building.

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Chongqing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AAD
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "VANKE Life Experience Center / AAD" 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931474/vanke-life-experience-center-aad/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

重庆美好生活体验中心 / 重庆长厦安基建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream