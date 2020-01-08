World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Thailand
  5. Sam Yan Gym / Looklen Architects

Sam Yan Gym / Looklen Architects

Save this project
Sam Yan Gym / Looklen Architects

© Thanut Sakdanaraseth © Thanut Sakdanaraseth © Thanut Sakdanaraseth © Thanut Sakdanaraseth + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Gymnasium
Khet Bang Rak, Thailand
  • Architects: Looklen Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 860.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Thanut Sakdanaraseth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Floorament, TOA, WDC
  • Architect In Charge: Nuttapol Techopitch
  • Design Team: Win Rojanastien, Nutthapat Thanapoonyanan
  • Client: Samyangym Silom Group
  • Structural Engineer: Ittipon Konjaisue
  • System Information Engineer: Thanakrit Vimolskulpak
  • Construction: 800tub5 Decoration Co.,Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth

Text description provided by the architects. This third branch of Sam Yan Gym is a renovation of old office space. It has a total area of 860 square meters and is located on the 3rd floor of Liberty Square Building. The location of the Sam Yan Gym is considered as the central business district that is surrounded by many office buildings. Also, there are many people passing by all day long.

Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth

An owner’s desire was to build a modern fitness with completed functions for users. He also wanted to differentiate this gym to the other gyms that he has been founded. This gym identity is a healthy spot for everyone during night time.There was a construction constraint when designing the Gym as the area has many building’s column (size 1.00 x 1.50 meter) and the floor’s height (floor-to-floor) is only 3 meters.

Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth

An architect proposed the design solution to get rid of those pillars by creating a partition, to be outstanding points for the Gym. The architect installed a grid system to be displayed on each column. The grid was made of 1 x 1 cm steel, in which it was weaved and distanced by 15 cm. The grid was prefabricated in a square shape with precise modular on each column.

Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth

Moreover, to overcome the low floor-to-floor height, the architect designed the Gym’s ceiling to be the bare ceiling. Besides he intended to color the horizon plane of floor and ceiling into black color, not only to make them disappear but also make them be a background of the vertical plane partition. Hence, enhancing the uniqueness of the partition.The architect wanted to make a partition as the Gym’s signature by choosing opposite colors of red (warm tone) and blue (cool tone). Additionally, this opposite matching help creates an energetic atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth

The architect also used this opposite coloring on each piece of steel, thus, creating a color effect of gradient that changes through various perspectives. Furthermore, the partition also serves as a multi-function display that is able to adjust according to usage.

Save this picture!
Grid Elevations, Axonometry and Details
Grid Elevations, Axonometry and Details
Save this picture!
Sections G, H and I
Sections G, H and I

 When allocating the area, the architect wanted to create an open plan that allows more space for exercising. The exercise area also connects to the resting area, common area, and a bar as one whole space. The grid partition divides the area into zones according to the span space of old column. The Gym’s furniture styles also intended to be compatible with the design of grid partition.

Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth

To allow people to get into the Gym easily, therefore, the Gym entrance has no door. However, there is a partition that leads to the Gym center. It also allows people to see all the activities that happen in the Gym. Thus, creating attention to people who pass by. The bent neon signage also bring attention as they are bent into quotes that are placed onto walls in several Gym’s areas.

Save this picture!
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth
© Thanut Sakdanaraseth

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 287 Si Lom, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Looklen Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Thailand
Cite: "Sam Yan Gym / Looklen Architects" 08 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931420/sam-yan-gym-looklen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream