Between Mountains and Sea / Degree Design

+ 27

Architect In Charge: Tseng-Chih-Hao

Design Team: Degree Design Interior Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Engineering: Degree Design Interior Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Client: Mr.Chieh

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project located on the northern coast of Taiwan.

The arch in the entrance is to symbolize a ceremony.

To cleanse the soul, escape from the hustle and bustle of life and find the true self after passing through layers of mountains and tunnels.

The designer simplifies the material, try to return the essence of life and respond to nature with humility.

The dome shape ceiling implies the stacked hills, and the artwork corresponds to the endless ocean outside the window.

In between reality and fiction, the invisible horizontal and vertical axis and the flow line create a different lifestyle