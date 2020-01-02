World
© Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima © Daisuke Shima + 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Showroom, Offices Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 48.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Daisuke Shima
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Analog, NEW LIGHT POTTERY, TAJIMA ROOFING
© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Text description provided by the architects. This is the plan for a showroom that also combine as the office of the socks brand “ROTOTO” in Jingumae, Tokyo, based on the concept of “Products loved through lifetime.”

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Since the office and showroom will be co-located in a compact space of about 50 square meters, there is no partition wall at the site construction and it is composed of movable furniture, so that we can arrange flexibly for future increases in personnel and layout changes.

Plan
Plan

Avoiding a strong assertion in the interior, the overall structure is simple, with white, gray, and wood and brass accents to make the colorful socks design stand out.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

The products have many color variations, so all colors can be easily confirmed at the first sight by storing the color variations of each sock arranged on the top of the display furniture in the lower drawer and pulling them out.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

As socks are made in factories mainly in Koryo-cho, Nara where the socks are made the most in Japan, we use woods from Yoshino, Nara for the interior and furniture, which means this plan     focuses on people and materials in Nara.

© Daisuke Shima
© Daisuke Shima

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Rototo / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects" 02 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931225/rototo-hidenori-tsuboi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

