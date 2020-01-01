World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Malefemale House / aoa architects

Malefemale House / aoa architects

Save this project
Malefemale House / aoa architects

© Hyossok Chin © Hyossok Chin © Hyossok Chin © Hyossok Chin + 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: aoa architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 109.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Hyossok Chin, Jaewon Suh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Chaos Group, Clay Max, Hanvit Terrazzo, McNeel, Parex Dpr, Salamander, Total Marble, dbdb studio
  • Lead Architects: Jaewon Suh, Euihaing Lee
  • Contractor: 3-square construction Inc.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hyossok Chin
© Hyossok Chin

Text description provided by the architects. As the traditional role between men and women become blurred in modern society, the privacy at home and the basic nature of spaces in the house is being changed. Even the privacy among family members that had been overlooked in the past patriarchal era with a large family is now the most basic thing to insure, especially among married couples. The economic independence of women through increased participation in society plays a role in this. As a result, the kitchen has turned into a café-like space with a large table out of its traditional function of producing the food. It is also a wine bar for the soon-to-be married couple to stop by after work.

Save this picture!
© Hyossok Chin
© Hyossok Chin

Most tiny houses in Korea are normally very complicated inside without a sense of openness as they try to accommodate many things, but Malefemale house tries to satisfy the function and structure, practicality and openness, simplicity and novelty at the same time only through the staircase, the indispensable architectural element. The stair penetrates the house in the center, separating each floor into the living area to the south and into service areas of bathrooms and closets to the north, and by using the bathroom as corridor it forms an 8-character circular movement on each floor. These simple yet functional movements make the experience of space even richer.

Save this picture!
© Jaewon Suh
© Jaewon Suh
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jaewon Suh
© Jaewon Suh

Living room on the 2nd floor and bedroom on the 3rd loosen the privacy between them because they have the same area and type, however, with independent toilet on each, the living room is again implicitly occupied by men and the bedroom by women. Blue-green marble wall in the living room and red wooden wall in the bedroom are materials that represent such properties both typically and symbolically. The symmetry of interior space reveals the faces of different genders to the north and the south and the figure, as if it were a miniature of a Baroque Cathedral in a souvenir shop, creates quite a cute feeling due to its mismatch of style and building scale.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
aoa architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Malefemale House / aoa architects" 01 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931152/malefemale-house-aoa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream