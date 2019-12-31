World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. United States
  5. Rounds Theater Pavilion / SPORTS

Rounds Theater Pavilion / SPORTS

Save this project
Rounds Theater Pavilion / SPORTS

© Nick Zukauskas © Nick Zukauskas © Nick Zukauskas © Nick Zukauskas + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Lake Forest, United States
  • Architects: SPORTS
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Nick Zukauskas
  • Build Team: Greg Corso, Molly Hunker, Jordan Nelson, Nick Zukauskas, Kevin Lenhart, Preston Welker, Sean Morgan, Dabota Wilcox, Jon Anthony, Monika England, Kokeith Perry, Sarah Beadoin
  • Engineer: Arup
  • Landscape Architect: Rosborough Partners
  • Exterior Finish: Stuc-O-Flex
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas
Save this picture!
© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas

Rounds is the winning design for the 2016 Ragdale Ring international design-build competition and the recipient of the Adrian Smith Prize. The project is a temporary theater pavilion for the Ragdale Foundation, an artist colony 30 miles north of Chicago in the community of Lake Forest, Illinois.

Save this picture!
Axo diagram
Axo diagram
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas

Departing from the convention of the bandshell structure and stage most commonly deployed in this setting, Rounds establishes a whimsical and inhabitable performance surface.  Through a multiplicity of surface undulation types and sizes, Rounds encourages a multiplicity of the performer to audience relationships, performance types, stage arrangements, and seating options, generating a versatile outdoor venue and a fully encompassing experience.  

Save this picture!
© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas

Small-scale undulations in the ring surface act as a lounge space for viewers during performances, or artists to contemplate their work during non-performance times.  Mid-scale undulations in the surface provide entrances to the inner space of the ring, while also providing smaller scale protected stage areas.  The largest undulation is designed for the main stage area, a stage that can be broken down into smaller parts and distributed around the ring for several concurrent performances.

Save this picture!
© Nick Zukauskas
© Nick Zukauskas

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 1260 Green Bay Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SPORTS
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion United States
Cite: "Rounds Theater Pavilion / SPORTS" 31 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931150/rounds-theater-pavilion-sports/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream