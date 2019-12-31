Brodecky House / Atlas Architects

+ 23

Lead Architects: Ton Vu, Aaron Neighbour

Design Team: Narita Di Loreto

Clients: Renata Brodecky

Engineering: Vayco Civil & Structural Engineering

Landscape: Ironbark Landscapes

Consultants: Mike Neighbour Consultant-Building Surveyor; Energy Lab (Energy rating); Connelly & Associates Surveyors (land survey); Bayside and Suburbs Geotechnical

Builder: Secon Constructions

Text description provided by the architects. The Brodecky House is a suburban infill project built in the backyard of an existing double storey residence for the owner to retire in. Positioned between a double storey and a single storey brick house, the facade comprises a dark silhouette above a textural reclaimed brick base, that mediates differences in the scale of adjacent houses, while maintaining individuality and openness. The form is a contemporary interpretation of the familiar silhouette of Australian suburban houses.

Material textures such as bricks, shiplapped timber, and vertical grooved linings were introduced to visually relate the new building to its surrounding context, whilst painted vertical Scyon Axon smooth cladding mediates the familiar brick pattern and ship lapped timber cladding. Other elements of the building such as screens, a cantilevered pergola and horizontal cladding were used to break up the silhouette massing in the outdoor living space. The pergola defines the outdoor room without impeding on the circulation and function of the space.

The facade has large open windows to capture the city view and the street. It creates a sense of openness from the internal spaces as well as from the street. The deep steel window box detail on the ground floor and deep window reveal on the first floor add depth and shadow to the façade. The contrast between natural timber cladding and black Scyon Axon highlights the porch/entry area creating a focal point. The form, materials and colours are simple and minimal, which reflects the internal effortless spatial flow, calmness and familiarity.