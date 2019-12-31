World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Brodecky House / Atlas Architects

Brodecky House / Atlas Architects

Save this project
Brodecky House / Atlas Architects

© Tess Kelly Photography © Tess Kelly Photography © Tess Kelly Photography © Tess Kelly Photography + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bentleigh, Australia
  • Lead Architects: Ton Vu, Aaron Neighbour
  • Design Team: Narita Di Loreto
  • Clients: Renata Brodecky
  • Engineering: Vayco Civil & Structural Engineering
  • Landscape: Ironbark Landscapes
  • Consultants: Mike Neighbour Consultant-Building Surveyor; Energy Lab (Energy rating); Connelly & Associates Surveyors (land survey); Bayside and Suburbs Geotechnical
  • Builder: Secon Constructions
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly Photography
© Tess Kelly Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Brodecky House is a suburban infill project built in the backyard of an existing double storey residence for the owner to retire in. Positioned between a double storey and a single storey brick house, the facade comprises a dark silhouette above a textural reclaimed brick base, that mediates differences in the scale of adjacent houses, while maintaining individuality and openness. The form is a contemporary interpretation of the familiar silhouette of Australian suburban houses.

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly Photography
© Tess Kelly Photography

Material textures such as bricks, shiplapped timber, and vertical grooved linings were introduced to visually relate the new building to its surrounding context, whilst painted vertical Scyon Axon smooth cladding mediates the familiar brick pattern and ship lapped timber cladding. Other elements of the building such as screens, a cantilevered pergola and horizontal cladding were used to break up the silhouette massing in the outdoor living space. The pergola defines the outdoor room without impeding on the circulation and function of the space.

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly Photography
© Tess Kelly Photography
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly Photography
© Tess Kelly Photography

The facade has large open windows to capture the city view and the street. It creates a sense of openness from the internal spaces as well as from the street. The deep steel window box detail on the ground floor and deep window reveal on the first floor add depth and shadow to the façade. The contrast between natural timber cladding and black Scyon Axon highlights the porch/entry area creating a focal point. The form, materials and colours are simple and minimal, which reflects the internal effortless spatial flow, calmness and familiarity.

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly Photography
© Tess Kelly Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Atlas Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Brodecky House / Atlas Architects" 31 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931149/brodecky-house-atlas-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream