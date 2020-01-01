World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hạ Long House / TOOB STUDIO

Hạ Long House / TOOB STUDIO

Save this project
Hạ Long House / TOOB STUDIO
Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

© Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến + 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: TOOB STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Triệu Chiến
  • Steel Works: Thaostee
  • Wood Furniture : Gia Long interior
  • Lighting: Alis Lighting
  • Concrete Works: Vietbeton art
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Ha Long, a diverse terrain city including mountains and hills, valleys and coast. Because of that, it has advantages about tourism and economy, it also has powerful urbanization.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Third floor plan
Third floor plan
Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

However, we found that Ha Long is focusing too much on new construction development, that is the main cause of quickly increasing building density and narrowing people's living environment. With that circumstance, the solution for this project is creating ventilated spaces in contrast to the dense development of the city, and keeping family members connected as well. Which needs to be paid attention in today's rapid economic development. 

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

The house is located about 1km from the seashore, designed with open space to get full fresh air from the sea. Except the private spaces, everything in the house is flawlessly connected. Imagine that the wife cleaning at the front yard can easily has a conversation with the husband gardening at the back yard. Children playing upstairs can see their parents anytime they want. 

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

The house is really for free and generous way of life, exactly like the local's character.  

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
TOOB STUDIO
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Hạ Long House / TOOB STUDIO" 01 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931146/ha-long-house-toob-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream