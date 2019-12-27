World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. Office mui Lab / tamotsu ito architecture office

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Office mui Lab / tamotsu ito architecture office

Save this project
Office mui Lab / tamotsu ito architecture office

© Masaharu Okuda © Masaharu Okuda © Masaharu Okuda © Masaharu Okuda + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Offices Interiors
Kioto, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Tamotsu Ito

  • Clients

    mui Lab (https://mui.jp/#en)

  • Engineering

    Yoshihiro Fukushima (structural consulting)
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new office space designed for a ‘Calm Design’ global start-up firm “mui Lab” from Kyoto. Located along Ebisugawa street known as a furniture craft + retail district, a deep tenant space (on previous Kyoto-machiya plot) is renovated with minimal interventions of a 21-meter-long grid shelf, a set of fixed/movable tables, and two big sliding doors.

The products by mui Lab is a unique hybrid of technologies (sensing devices, mother boards, and touching panels, etc) and a natural materiality (wood). To develop such a hybrid, there are not any members with same knowledge and skills, creating a kind of contemporary craftsmen town in one firm. The design aims to spatialize this hybrid identity of the firm.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The gridded shelf is made out of regular-sized timber (30mm x 40mm) with 910 mm pitch, covering existing unregularly-located columns and reintroducing machiya-type module, as well as creating a new interior façade. It also works as the frames of two big sliding doors. A set of tables with same profiles is utilized for various activities such as a reception, a meeting, an assemblage of hardware, programming, lunches etc. Some of them are movable, attaching or detaching with each other to create different modes of operations.

Save this picture!
© Masaharu Okuda
© Masaharu Okuda

When the hardware assemblage hits its peak, the assemblage area becomes bigger. When they host a public event, meeting, reception, and eating tables become together to create a one big table, for instance. The idea of such flexibility in a long-deep space comes from the notion of flexibility in old machiya typologies, where people transformed the modes of spaces by different status of sliding doors.

These simple interventions create a multi-layered office landscape; same fixtures occupied by various activities and objects in parallel, or same places with various uses time by time. This realized scape resonates with the streetscape and the spatial practice in Ebisugawa street, with the great mixture of the old and the new, and work and life.

Save this picture!
© Masaharu Okuda
© Masaharu Okuda

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
tamotsu ito architecture office
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Japan
Cite: "Office mui Lab / tamotsu ito architecture office" 27 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930995/office-mui-lab-tamotsu-ito-architecture-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream