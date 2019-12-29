ArchDaily's Best Articles about Concrete

ArchDaily has created a list of best articles, news and projects that address everything you need to know about concrete.
Structures and Construction
- 40 Impressive Details Using Concrete
- What Do The Cracks in Concrete Structures Mean?
- What is Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC)?
- What is the Future of Concrete in Architecture?
Guides and Tutorials
- Tips For Using Exposed Concrete in Architecture
- Concrete Blocks in Architecture: How to Build With This Modular and Low-Cost Material
- Polished Concrete: How It Is Made and What to Consider When Using It in Your Projects
Works and Projects
- All Concrete Projects
- Béton Brut Bathrooms: The Beauty of Concrete in Intimate Spaces
- The Possibilities of Pigmented Concrete: 18 Buildings Infused With Color
- Concrete Architecture: 20 Outstanding Projects in Mexico
- Brazilian Houses: 20 Concrete Projects in Plan and Section
- Concrete Shells: Design Principles and Examples