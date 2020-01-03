World
CCELL Office / CM Design

CCELL Office / CM Design

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
Dongguan, China
  • Architects: CM Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1280.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  Photographs: Joshua
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DONGGUAN ZONGTAI GLASS, GUANGZHOU NAI HOU STEEL TRADING, SHANGHAI YIXING INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT
  • Design Team: Danping Chen, Jun Liao, Heng Yang, Musen Li, Jinyao Liu, Yingchuan Zhong,Yangjun Pan(intern), Jingyi Lin(intern)
  • Contractor: Guanjiang
© Joshua
© Joshua

Text description provided by the architects. CM Design redesigned the office of CCELL which is on the 3rd floor in Industrial Park, located in Changan,Dongguan.

© Joshua
© Joshua

It is a manufacturer that specializes in atomization technology innovation and top atomization of hardwareproducts. The new office space needed to meet the needs of basic office functions and reception of domestic and foreign cooperative customers.

We were expected to build a “Micro City” by building different types of functional spaces and gathering functional requirements. In the current flat dividing space, we created a new compound office aim to improve work efficiency, promote communication and intensify vitality for the users.

© Joshua
© Joshua
© Joshua
© Joshua

In the program design, we arranged the relatively independent office, meeting room, tea room, rest area, training room and other spaces around.A buffer transition from the private to the semi-private and semi-open to open space that formed a mutual service relationship with the open office space in the middle. The main entrance is designed with a horizontal and zigzag wooden grill that extends into the interior.It not only has the guiding function but also forming a set of boundaries within the interior space. The boundary of this set of undulations is also an important part of the spatial modeling elements for the surrounding themes.

© Joshua
© Joshua

The two positive and negative architectural spaces were designed in the opening space of central district, that satisfies the needs of reception and negotiation. Thearchitectural form of its weathering steel becomes the symbol of the “Micro City”. The feature of its virtual and solid enrich the interface form of open space.

© Joshua
© Joshua

The tea bar and rest area provide a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere during the break of meeting.The open communication space is vertically raised on the ground to separate the users of different areas using psychologically. The flexible lay out of sofa seats can make the diversity of space separation according to different types of use needs.

© Joshua
© Joshua

Project location

Address: No.15,Fuxing Rd.Shagang Community,Chang’an Town,DongGuan, GuangDong,China

CM Design
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "CCELL Office / CM Design" 03 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

