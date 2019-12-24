Bridge View House / Kendle Design Collaborative

+ 29

Lead Architect Brent Kendle

Landscape Architecture GBtwo Landscape Architecture, Inc

Interior Design Elizabeth Rosensteel

Text description provided by the architects. This site posed unique features and challenges including a natural desert wash with an abrupt edge and a significant drop in elevation, a corner lot condition which imposed larger setbacks as well as Hillside Zoning that imposes greater building envelope restrictions. The owner’s goal was to design a family home with mountain and valley views similar to that of a hillside location, but on a lot with minimal elevation.

Our response organizes the home in two levels with the main living spaces and master suite located on the second level affording spectacular mountain, valley, and city views, while bridging across a lower level composed of children’s and guest suites along with indoor and outdoor activity areas.

Part foyer, part gallery, the split-level entry hall acts as a social and special connector between formal and informal living spaces while reducing the perceived separation between levels.

Millwork at the kitchen, as throughout the home, is an extension of the architecture and conceived as sculptural form as well as functional storage. In contrast to the cool gray material palette burnished block and steel, book-matched walnut veneer is used adding drama and warmth. Scale is modulated between cozy and dramatic via the inclusion of floating ceiling clouds and light coves that define the spaces below.