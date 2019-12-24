World
Bridge View House / Kendle Design Collaborative

Bridge View House / Kendle Design Collaborative

© Kevin Brost

Houses
Paradise Valley, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Brent Kendle

  • Landscape Architecture

    GBtwo Landscape Architecture, Inc

  • Interior Design

Text description provided by the architects. This site posed unique features and challenges including a natural desert wash with an abrupt edge and a significant drop in elevation, a corner lot condition which imposed larger setbacks as well as Hillside Zoning that imposes greater building envelope restrictions. The owner’s goal was to design a family home with mountain and valley views similar to that of a hillside location, but on a lot with minimal elevation.

© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost
Ground floor plan
© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

Our response organizes the home in two levels with the main living spaces and master suite located on the second level affording spectacular mountain, valley, and city views, while bridging across a lower level composed of children’s and guest suites along with indoor and outdoor activity areas. 

© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

Part foyer, part gallery, the split-level entry hall acts as a social and special connector between formal and informal living spaces while reducing the perceived separation between levels. 

© Kevin Brost
© Kevin Brost

Millwork at the kitchen, as throughout the home, is an extension of the architecture and conceived as sculptural form as well as functional storage. In contrast to the cool gray material palette burnished block and steel, book-matched walnut veneer is used adding drama and warmth. Scale is modulated between cozy and dramatic via the inclusion of floating ceiling clouds and light coves that define the spaces below. 

Kendle Design Collaborative
Cite: "Bridge View House / Kendle Design Collaborative" 24 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930889/bridge-view-house-kendle-design-collaborative/> ISSN 0719-8884

