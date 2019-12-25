Gharfa Installation / Studio Studio Studio

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Gharfa is the experiential pavilion installation presented by Studio Studio Studio, the new interdisciplinary lab founded by Edoardo Tresoldi. The installation is part of the temporary creative project "Diriyah Oasis", designed and curated by Dubai-based studio Designlab Experience, and located in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh.

As the artistic director of Studio Studio Studio, Edoardo worked on Gharfa in collaboration with designer Alberonero, musician Max Magaldi, and green designer Matteo Foschi, founder of Odd Garden Studio. Their site-specific installations use different mediums to create distinctive spaces in which visitors can meet, rest, and meditate.

Gharfa stages the intimate relationship between man, landscape and architecture through the reinterpretation of the human relationship with cultural archetypes. Visitors experience a theatrical world where technique, reality, and illusion are all intertwined. Inspired by local ruins, the installation presents itself as a complex sculpture in which Edoardo Tresoldi’s Absent Matter is combined with cork to outline and carve out intimate spaces and narrow paths, inviting the visitor to come in and discover it all.

By creating a multi-disciplinary environment through the interplay of digital and analog, anthropic and natural, geometric and organic, Gharfa shapes an expressive experience that first shatters and then restores the thin line between collective imagination, individual imagery, and narrative fiction. The result is a narrative of different surfaces, which in turn becomes a stage for personal perceptions while highlighting the structure’s backstage anatomy. Each element of Gharfa has a life of its own but was thought and conceived as part of an orchestral composition that interprets cultural contaminations as a reference point for future artistic languages.