Portugal Vineyards Concept Store / Porto Architects

Portugal Vineyards Concept Store / Porto Architects

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Store
Porto, Portugal
  • Arquitetos: Porto Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 968.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CHARME VERSATIL, CIN, EZPELETA, Knauf, LUMIT, MARILINA
  • Lead Architects: Ricardo Porto Ferreira
  • Client: Portugal Vineyards
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Portugal Vineyards wine concept store is the ﬁrst physical store for the online wine specialist company. Located adjacent to the company’s headquarters, facing the street and occupying 90m2, the store consists of an open-plan devoid of partitions.
The space inside is blindingly white, minimal and circular.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The displays are carved out of the walls in reference to the vineyard terraces in a circular shape that ﬁlls the customer´s ﬁeld of view sensitively with indirect lighting and the sharp contrast between the product and the space. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This luminance creates the perfect background for the experience of observing the diversity the wine represents and a chance to take design back to its core in a chance to start something new. In this project we planned to celebrate 
the wine bottle, its shape and the brightness of its colored glass without lies – an interior using a simple form and the purest and neutral color.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Plan
Plan
Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

 The visitor´s experience begins with the perception of the curved walls and circular path that surrounds one soon after entering the interior. The approach was to focus on creating a space that could emerge from the access points and develop a feel of inner space deﬁned by the three wine terraces that exhibit one of most extended collection of Portuguese wine. The wine terraces counters provide our client the ﬂexibility to organize the theme display and adjust these groups to suit market trends and seasons; to the visitor allows a 360º view of the store and a quick perception of the wine range. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Without affecting these premises, an online counter space has been added, allowing a virtual tour of the warehouse, where the most and least known Portuguese wines are found, and a wine-tasting zone where the traditional wood barrels are integrated in the concept has bar tables to complete the experience of the visit to this store.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

