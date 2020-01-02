Presidente Arriaga 19 Building / Samuel Torres de Carvalho Arquitetura

+ 47

Arquiteto Responsável: Samuel Torres de Carvalho

Text description provided by the architects. The project represents a new housing building with 8 floors + attic. The building has its main entrance through Presidente Arriaga Street, while access to the parking lot is done from the back street, with a height difference between both streets of approximately 8 meters.

The project starts from the idea of creating a very uniform building, singular and framed in the urban surroundings. Following this principle, the main façade of the building is highlighted with relief tiles in the form of lozenges, elaborated by the ceramist Maria Ana Vasco Costa. On the back façade balconies in metallic structure were conceived, continuous in the width of the façade, accompanying the irregular shape of the building and which create fabulous outdoor living space for every home. As for the interior of the building, a modern, welcoming and minimalist language was sought.

The typologies of the first floors that develop in duplex apartments benefit from a private garden, and the last two floors, that also develop in duplex, have access to a private roof terrace.