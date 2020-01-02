World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Presidente Arriaga 19 Building / Samuel Torres de Carvalho Arquitetura

Presidente Arriaga 19 Building / Samuel Torres de Carvalho Arquitetura

Save this project
Presidente Arriaga 19 Building / Samuel Torres de Carvalho Arquitetura

© Alexander Bogorodskiy © Alexander Bogorodskiy © Alexander Bogorodskiy © Alexander Bogorodskiy + 47

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Arquiteto Responsável: Samuel Torres de Carvalho
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. The project represents a new housing building with 8 floors + attic. The building has its main entrance through Presidente Arriaga Street, while access to the parking lot is done from the back street, with a height difference between both streets of approximately 8 meters.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The project starts from the idea of creating a very uniform building, singular and framed in the urban surroundings. Following this principle, the main façade of the building is highlighted with relief tiles in the form of lozenges, elaborated by the ceramist Maria Ana Vasco Costa. On the back façade balconies in metallic structure were conceived, continuous in the width of the façade, accompanying the irregular shape of the building and which create fabulous outdoor living space for every home. As for the interior of the building, a modern, welcoming and minimalist language was sought.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The typologies of the first floors that develop in duplex apartments benefit from a private garden, and the last two floors, that also develop in duplex, have access to a private roof terrace.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Samuel Torres de Carvalho Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Portugal
Cite: "Presidente Arriaga 19 Building / Samuel Torres de Carvalho Arquitetura" [Edifício Presidente Arriaga 19 / Samuel Torres de Carvalho Arquitetura] 02 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930831/presidente-arriaga-19-building-samuel-torres-de-carvalho-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream