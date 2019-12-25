World
Twoo Cuups Cafe / Fon Studio

Twoo Cuups Cafe / Fon Studio

outdoor view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio stainless stell and multilayer bar. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio reliable steel plate. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio variable flap structure. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Beijing, China
  • Interior Designers: Fon Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

  • Design Team

    Bo’an Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo

  • Client

    Twoo Cuups Cafe
outdoor view.
outdoor view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As the embedded coffee service brand, twoo cuups expects to embed the coffee shop at the conjunction of the main passages of a hotel, in order to connect the lobby, escalators and other business space, which is able to provides the premium coffee services for the customers in the main space and the people nearby.

outdoor detail.
outdoor detail. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The structure units are established in the narrow space, 10 square meters. However, it could not only satisfy the premium coffee--making process, but expand the brand elements, which is the link to attract new guests. Thus, it is helpful to make a community coffee brand with linking to creation and various interaction.

interior fulll view.
interior fulll view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The coffee shop lies on the first floor at the side of hutong. The main entrance is opposite the escalators through the lobby, and it also expands to other business areas. Also, the side window by hutong can be the takeaway point.

inserted dome.
inserted dome. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
stainless stell and multilayer bar.
stainless stell and multilayer bar. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

twoo cuup is built with the elements of brand and overlap, and the overlap blocks are put in the room, which increases the passage-looked structure with the arch under the arches.

isometry
isometry

The white arch is made of steel sandwich (keel), which looks thinner and lighter. The shell-liked arch is built from the top of bar counter to the other side of wall. Then the steel plates fold the appropriate height of seat, with the outside folding board of bar counter, which could extend the time for customers, time for two cups of coffee.

reliable steel plate.
reliable steel plate. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

At the end of the arch, there is a glass window connects the outside, which could provide the takeaway service.

steel dome detail.
steel dome detail. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
variable flap structure.
variable flap structure. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The bar counter is surrounded by the stainless steel plates, with the reflecting light from the top, the frontier looks blurry. the consecutive arches is vertical to the top of the arch, and it stops at the outside of the arch. Also, the top of block is tangent with the arch peak. The inside structure also supports the shelled structure. The other side of consecutive arches is concentric with the four wall lamps, so the even light distinguishes the frontier between the arches and the wall clearly.

ceiling detail.
ceiling detail. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Project location

Address: Xianger Hutong, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

Cite: "Twoo Cuups Cafe / Fon Studio" 25 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930764/twoo-cuups-cafe-fon-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

ourdoor facade. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

两杯两杯咖啡 / 未来以北工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

