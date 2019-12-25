Twoo Cuups Cafe / Fon Studio

Save this picture! ourdoor facade. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Design Team Bo’an Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo

Client Twoo Cuups Cafe

Save this picture! outdoor view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As the embedded coffee service brand, twoo cuups expects to embed the coffee shop at the conjunction of the main passages of a hotel, in order to connect the lobby, escalators and other business space, which is able to provides the premium coffee services for the customers in the main space and the people nearby.

Save this picture! outdoor detail. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The structure units are established in the narrow space, 10 square meters. However, it could not only satisfy the premium coffee--making process, but expand the brand elements, which is the link to attract new guests. Thus, it is helpful to make a community coffee brand with linking to creation and various interaction.

Save this picture! interior fulll view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The coffee shop lies on the first floor at the side of hutong. The main entrance is opposite the escalators through the lobby, and it also expands to other business areas. Also, the side window by hutong can be the takeaway point.

Save this picture! inserted dome. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Save this picture! stainless stell and multilayer bar. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

twoo cuup is built with the elements of brand and overlap, and the overlap blocks are put in the room, which increases the passage-looked structure with the arch under the arches.

The white arch is made of steel sandwich (keel), which looks thinner and lighter. The shell-liked arch is built from the top of bar counter to the other side of wall. Then the steel plates fold the appropriate height of seat, with the outside folding board of bar counter, which could extend the time for customers, time for two cups of coffee.

Save this picture! reliable steel plate. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

At the end of the arch, there is a glass window connects the outside, which could provide the takeaway service.

Save this picture! steel dome detail. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Save this picture! variable flap structure. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The bar counter is surrounded by the stainless steel plates, with the reflecting light from the top, the frontier looks blurry. the consecutive arches is vertical to the top of the arch, and it stops at the outside of the arch. Also, the top of block is tangent with the arch peak. The inside structure also supports the shelled structure. The other side of consecutive arches is concentric with the four wall lamps, so the even light distinguishes the frontier between the arches and the wall clearly.