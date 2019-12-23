World
A House for All Seasons / Poly Studio

A House for All Seasons / Poly Studio

© Tatjana Plitt

Houses
Melbourne, Australia

  • Engineering

    Quatrefoil Consulting

  • Landscape

    Bush Projects

  • Consultants

    Grün Consulting (Passive House / sustainability)

  • Clients

    Wolkenberg & Karen Winter

  • Builder

    Franz Developments

  • Landscape contractor

    Lucida Landscapes
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. A House for All Seasons is a contemporary house designed for the evolving needs of a young family within the context of a heritage streetscape in inner-city Melbourne. The design of the form and facades of the house was carefully calibrated to the grain, scale, and materiality of neighbouring dwellings. Innovative, efficient spatial planning provides a generosity of amenity within a compact footprint.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The project targeted best-practice in sustainability through the adoption of passive solar design principles, energy efficiency, durable materials, reduction in water-use and drought-tolerant native/edible vegetation. It has been designed and built according to the principles of the Passive House standard - one of the most rigorous energy efficiency standards in the world - with the aim of providing year-round thermal comfort with minimal requirement for mechanical heating and cooling.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The design and planning of the house continue our exploration of spatial organisation that is legible but flexible and layered, incorporating devices such as partition curtains and permeable screening to create spaces that are intimate but also bleed into adjoining spaces. The use of polished concrete, blackbutt plywood and a mix of feature colours contributes to a warm and engaging interior. 

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

A House for All Seasons provides a template for sustainable new housing, designed to accommodate contemporary living patterns both now and into the future.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

