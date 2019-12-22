Mosbrew Brewing Company / FORM Bureau

+ 22

Lead Architects Vera Odyn, Olga Treivas, Elena Kornilova, Polina Nenasheva

Design Team Fedor Katcuba

Clients Mosbrew

Text description provided by the architects. Moscow Brewing Company has launched a new brand space that includes a tasting room, company store and lounge zone, located on the vast brewery grounds.

The space was previously used for the project «Brewhouse», that provided young street artists with a platform for displaying their work. As part of the new project, fragments of the artworks have been preserved on the walls. They have an influence on zoning scenarios and the design of individual elements. The entrance area is characterized by bold formal compositions that draw on the symbolism and aesthetics of the company. Custom designed elements echo industrial machinery; a steel tasting ‘tank’ bar stand, massive pipe–shaped lamps and benches that resemble huge wire spools.

The choice of materials is influenced by distillery rooms: concrete floors, industrial lighting and large metal elements. The brand space complements a new kind of factory; before reaching the heart of the plant, the visitor is able to experience the spirit and openness of today’s brewing industry.