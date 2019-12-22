House in Amagansett / 1100 Architect

-
Architects: 1100 Architect
- Area: 1600.0 ft2
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Nikolas Koenig / OTTO
-
-
Lead ArchitectsJuergen Riehm, FAIA; Jean-Cedric de Foy, AIA
-
Design TeamNayoung Kim, Chloe Rice
-
EngineeringSilman Associates
-
ConsultantsSaskas Surveying, Arthur Trifari Builders, Loebs + Gordon Poolcraft
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the grassy dunes of Amagansett, on the eastern end of Long Island, this house, designed by 1100 Architect, provides a quiet retreat away from the city—a place to cook, entertain, read, work, and swim.
The design preserves an existing cottage, built in 1973, reconfiguring the existing three-bedroom, three-bathroom house to allow for a more contemporary layout and introducing a discreet addition. The architects restored the significant design elements of the original home, including the siding, wraparound fence, deck, and skylights.
A new layout creates an open floor plan, clearing a sightline through the house and into the surrounding dunes, while the addition of a new pool and pool deck allows for outdoor recreation.
The renovation also improves the building’s energy performance by enhancing the home’s natural lighting and ventilation.