SooSoo Coffee / LABOTORY

SooSoo Coffee / LABOTORY

© Yongjoon Choi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 118.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yongjoon Choi

  • Design Team

    LABOTORY

  • Clients

    SooSoo coffee

  • Designers

    Eunmi Cho, Jiyeon Kang, Junyoung Kim
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The design of SOOSOO coffee is from the meaning of 'pleasantly simple'. To consider about a direction of SOOSOO, we thought about the beauty of Korean construction of the royal palace and its philosophy. The project celebrates the concept '儉而不陋 華而不侈'. It defines 'frugal, but unsordid, splendid, but not extravagance'. We started with this phrase for brand attitude.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

We explored to represent this philosophy as some design languages - Korean construction element which interacts with nature, a quiet colored ramie fabric with a fine grain, generous form of white porcelain - We went through the process of discovering Korean simplicity and harmonized it with modernity.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

One of the Korean architectural elements is ambiguity of borderline of interior and exterior, having the sky view. Simply put, a courtyard can be the inside and outside of house at the same time. In this space, a curve line of ceiling includes indirect lighting, and it creates the huge impression of space. From this element, visitors can feel the ceiling as like the sky which look from the courtyard of Korean traditional palace.

Plan
Plan

We brought the second element from a collective term referring to one of the Four Gracious Plant, bamboo. Bamboo represents integrity and grit attitude. The column which supports the middle of ceiling suggests territorial behaviors and circulation of the space. It also embodies spirit of SOOSOO. By arranging 'ㄷ' shaped structure with the column, it gives a sense of stability to visitors.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

We also brought elements from Korean construction for the finishing material of the space. For example, a dark gray granite stone is like a stylobate of floor, and an image of white porcelain is for the main space of coffee making. For other elements, a combination of little light came through the ramie fabric is expressed by orange and pink tone. These elements metaphorically represent spatial color of brand.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

After discover the '儉而不陋 華而不侈', we infuse the Korean traditional beauty as the way of modern into the three different elements in the space. We hope that SOOSOO coffee keep this philosophy of pleasantly simple as the brand identity.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address: 29, Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

LABOTORY
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop South Korea
Cite: "SooSoo Coffee / LABOTORY" 19 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930545/soosoo-coffee-labotory/> ISSN 0719-8884

