Jadric Architektur + 1990uao Selected to Create the Seoul Photographic Art Museum

Vienna-based Studio Jadric Architektur and their Korean Partner 1990uao were chosen as the winners of the Seoul Photographic Art Museum international competition. The proposal will be part of the future cultural mile in Chang-dong.

Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur

Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur
Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur

With a sculptural-like design, the project puts in place a monolithic shape museum. A dynamic twist in the structure generates an extension to the existing public realm. In fact, the proposal “enriches the surrounding public space as well as the overall architectural identity of the district”. The conceptual approach based on the symbiosis between photography and architecture highlights a play with light and form.

Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur
Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur

The dynamic movement of the object symbolizes a snapshot - a characteristic that architecture and photography share. The form reacts to the directions of outside movement and thus constitutes a highlight of the newly planned culture mile. […] The building merges with the square and thus becomes a walk-in object for sitting and lingering, thus creating a generous public space. On the ground floor, we are attracted to an open guest room with plenty of space. -- Jadric Architektur

Related Article

Robots will Construct Melike Altınışık' Robot Museum in Seoul

Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur
Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur

With the social aspect at the core of the concept, the project serves the public through the integration of urban landscapes in the interior and exterior of the building for visitors and the neighboring housing estates. Actually, the architects imagine a museum that enhances the entire surrounding environment. Within the walls of the building, functions are logically organized, generating a very natural and fluid movement through the exhibition areas. Finally, light and structure blend together, through backlit concrete ribs, creating a certain symbiosis desired by the architects.

Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur
Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur
Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur
Courtesy of Studio Jadric Architektur

For exhibitions, we envisage a white cube concept, flexible and suitable for any presentation. Rooms are easy to connect to form larger exhibition units. Education rooms are bundled on the uppermost floor. -- Jadric Architektur

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Jadric Architektur + 1990uao Selected to Create the Seoul Photographic Art Museum " 18 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930480/jadric-architektur-plus-1990uao-selected-to-create-the-seoul-photographic-art-museum/> ISSN 0719-8884

