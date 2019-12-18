World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. VIVE Bangna House / Land & Houses Public Co.

VIVE Bangna House / Land & Houses Public Co.

Save this project
VIVE Bangna House / Land & Houses Public Co.

© Behype Perspective © Behype Perspective © Behype Perspective © Behype Perspective + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Khet Sathon, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Chaiyapat Methanivesana, Kanyakorn Niyomsatian
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Behype Perspective
© Behype Perspective

Text description provided by the architects. Housing estates in Thailand are normally designed regardless of the relationship between indoor and outdoor space. Therefore, VIVE Bangna is designed to improve quality of single house space by linking all of areas together even the garden. Also, the outdoor space must be used by residents with full privacy.

Save this picture!
© Behype Perspective
© Behype Perspective

Since privacy design is the key concept of the project, the deep house plan layout and connecting double courtyard design - active and passive courtyard - are presented in order to completely fulfill the goal. Firstly, the active courtyard, in addition to store privacy of living area form the main road, can support various activities according to user’s lifestyle such as playing basketball.

Save this picture!
© Behype Perspective
© Behype Perspective

Secondly, the green passive courtyard serves as recreational area of the house, allowing residents to peacefully relax in private zone without being disturbed from neighbor as the yard faces the windowless side of neighbor. The sunken seating court is placed in the garden to create seamless green area. Nevertheless, both active and passive courtyard can be combined through semi-outdoor area to become a connecting flexible courtyard supporting needs of larger area such as party event perfectly.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

The main concept in designing the living space inside the house is nature touch living concept that allows every function room to be closer to nature and to be able to see the green view, especially from private passive courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Behype Perspective
© Behype Perspective

Space in the first floor is designed with open plan concept combining with double volume 6.5 m., fully opening to the panoramic view of the garden, providing natural light and ventilation to create relaxing space, and connecting all of spaces in the house together whether it is inside-outside or upstairs-downstairs. In addition, Thai kitchen specially designed to match with modern design pantry is built with glass on the top counter to enable this area to see the green view as well, creating perfect culinary space for inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Behype Perspective
© Behype Perspective

On the second floor,the main feature is the airiness connecting to double volume, providing natural view and light together with ventilation. Furthermore, the pocket gardens are inserted in bathroom and stair halls to enhance natural atmosphere inside the house, highlighting the nature touch living concept. Master bedroom is designed to have double green view, embracing two-side green view while staying in bed.

Save this picture!
© Behype Perspective
© Behype Perspective

The customized adjustable façade connecting with home automation system is design as random vertical fins shading to provide sunshade and privacy for residents according to user’s preference.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Land & Houses Public Co.
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "VIVE Bangna House / Land & Houses Public Co." 18 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930432/vive-bangna-house-land-and-houses-public-co/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream