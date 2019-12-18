World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Sri Lanka
  5. Kalundewa Retreat / Earth & Space Architects

Kalundewa Retreat / Earth & Space Architects

Save this project
Kalundewa Retreat / Earth & Space Architects

© Eresh Weerasuriya © Pasindu Kithmina © Pasindu Kithmina © Pasindu Kithmina + 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Dambulla, Sri Lanka

  • Lead Architect

    Sanath Liyanage

  • Project Architects

    Minda Gamanayake, Raveendra Handagama
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Eresh Weerasuriya
© Eresh Weerasuriya

Text description provided by the architects. Kalundewa Retreat is nestled within a 104-acre property with strong biodiversity, integrated water bodies, and agricultural fields. The Design Intention was to minimize the impact on earth on every aspect of the project – Design – Construction – Maintenance. 

Save this picture!
© Eresh Weerasuriya
© Eresh Weerasuriya

The design approach was to be very subtle & sensitive to the Environment whilst being robust in function. By touching the ground lightly existing natural patterns remained undisturbed, vegetation and wildlife habitats were conserved. Less consumption, usage of renewable energy, organic farming within the sit also creates awareness on sustainability. 

Save this picture!
Entrance level floor plan
Entrance level floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Light and elegant structures provide an experience of being one with nature. Spaces are designed in such a way that one can experience the seamless flow of nature with the cycle of time, both from the inside and out. Each location is treated sensitively without disturbing the existing landscape. A mix of materials - burned bricks, raw concrete, glass, and timber helped to achieve language & character that Kalundewa demanded. 

Save this picture!
© Pasindu Kithmina
© Pasindu Kithmina
Save this picture!
© Pasindu Kithmina
© Pasindu Kithmina

The Infinity Plunge Pool is a special feature in every water chalet, shallow water terrace and a pool deck which is an interesting space under the tree cover. The boutique resort also boasts of a natural spring water pool known as Ulpotha which overflows into a beautiful stream surrounded by lush green cover all around. The common facility building – a contemporary interpretation of a traditional farmers resting place or ‘wadiya’ – which was originally between these trees acts as a pavilion connecting the agricultural fields with the lake via a bund. In its essence, the Architecture and Design of the retreat is intended to offer a unique, spatial feel that will bring about a healing of the mind, body, and soul. 

Save this picture!
© Eresh Weerasuriya
© Eresh Weerasuriya

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Dambulla, Sri Lanka

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Earth & Space Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Sri Lanka
Cite: "Kalundewa Retreat / Earth & Space Architects" 18 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930427/kalundewa-retreat-earth-and-space-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream