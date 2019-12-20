Tea Pavilion in Return Village / WISTO DESIGN

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. The Village of return located in the Fairy Mountain of Wulong in Chongqing, hidden in the sea of clouds between the fairies, it is a cultural and creative village restored and transformed from a century-old village. The plan is based on ecological agriculture, creating cultural and creative experiences and new rural lifestyles, injecting fresh vitality into ancient villages.

We chose the location of the tea pavilion at the entrance of the village, hoping that it would become a leisure commune for the villagers to gather, and also for the tourists who come to the town to take a summer break. While obtaining the beautiful form of the tea pavilion, it maximizes the guarantee of the internal activity space of the tea pavilion. Chatting, drinking tea, burning fires, reading books, commune meetings ... The tea pavilion made up for the lack of public space in the village, met the daily gathering needs of the villagers, and also welcomed everyone passing by. Because of the mountains and the water, it also naturally becomes an elegant landscape of the town.

The total height of the tea pavilion is about 5 meters, the length is about 22 meters, and the depth is 8 meters. The main structure is mainly a steel frame. The internal space structure of the tea pavilion is constructed by using bamboo as the raw material. In rural homes, it is not easy to express a three-dimensional surface with a single material. The designer reduced complexity to simplicity. At the scene, with the simplest instruments and the most basic techniques, all three-dimensional surfaces were simplified to control every point and height of bamboo. Make all elements controllable and control the shape of the bamboo. The 110 bamboo poles diffused upward from the bottom with parameter changes, and the gradual mushroom-like structure visually creates the illusion of supporting the entire roof, reflecting the design concept of "thousands of bamboo and thousands of bamboo". At the same time, the structure of bamboo itself has also been resolved into the beauty of the pavilion.

Bamboo is the most commonly used living material of local farmers. Bamboo baskets, bamboo baskets, bamboo hedges, and even adobe houses with bamboo rafters as tendons, farmers are familiar with every state of bamboo. During the construction of the bamboo pavilion, we invited the local bamboo art non-heritage inheritors to discuss together about the temperature, texture, flexibility, thickness selection, and durability of the bamboo ... Hundreds of repeated experiments, and finally the original bamboo Best toughness and perfect presentation. Respect the material because it speaks. We use the bamboo material itself to develop the form, and strive to let it fulfill itself, without reluctance. In the continuous deduction, bamboo materials also continue to surprise us. These forms, which look very laborious with modern craft materials, are easily accessible by natural deformation in the application of bamboo.

Roof form We extracted some elements of the roofs of local houses and abstracted the new curved roof shape, which is as elegant and light as the solid mountain wind. The soft roof is light and elegant, and the undulating eaves are used to incorporate more of the front yard landscape into the kiosk. At the same time, a sufficient space under the kiosk is obtained.

Behind the base is a well-preserved natural mountain landscape. In order to connect with the natural mountains and stones, we chose to dry the base earth wall to echo it and try to keep the original landscape. In front of the pavilion is a green and peaceful Wang Bitan, with a boat floating in it. The breeze was passing slowly, the waves were slightly rippling, and the afterglow of the setting sun sprinkled on the water, calm and pleasant.

We use the local materials and use innovative methods to germinate new ruralism settlements, create an innovative temperament and humane style, and demonstrate the new lifestyle of the rural community. It is a landscape and a place to relax in the quiet countryside.