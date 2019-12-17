World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Kalim Beach House / design Qua

Kalim Beach House / design Qua

Save this project
Kalim Beach House / design Qua

© Levi Wells © Levi Wells © Levi Wells © Levi Wells + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tambon Patong, Thailand
  • Architects: design qua
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Levi Wells
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Paint Effex, Sun Paradise

  • Lead Architects

    Malina Palasthira & John Erskine

  • Design Team

    Titinart Thumchuchaorat, Tawiporn Thawornjaturawat, Chalakorn Pattanaponganun, Phunnara Prachuabmoh

  • Lighting Designer

    Chotima Photjananuwat

  • Structural and MEP Engineering

    Power Plus Engineer
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Levi Wells
© Levi Wells

Text description provided by the architects. The site of the Kalim Beach House is on a hill with a 180-degree view of Kalim Bay. It was a challenging narrow and vertical site that had to fit a lot of “house” on it. The house is approached from the top level into a vertical courtyard with a grand staircase that leads users into the living and pool level below.

Save this picture!
© Levi Wells
© Levi Wells

The house has 4 bedrooms, a large shared living/dining space, and a curved pool. Everything is contained within 2 large board-form concrete walls. The building’s main focal point is a vertical courtyard that keeps the surrounding spaces cool and ventilated. Given the spectacular bay views, the building is west-facing to take full advantage of the beautiful Andaman sunsets.

Save this picture!
© Levi Wells
© Levi Wells
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Levi Wells
© Levi Wells
Save this picture!
© Levi Wells
© Levi Wells

To shade from the strong tropical sun and for added privacy, huge sliding bamboo screens are installed in front of all the upper floor bedrooms. Bamboo is used throughout the house for sun-screening -both vertically and horizontally. The living level is where a large infinity-edged swimming pool extends out into the horizon like a giant circular mirror that reflects the sky while echoing the gentle curve of the bay

Save this picture!
© Levi Wells
© Levi Wells
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Levi Wells
© Levi Wells

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
design qua
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Kalim Beach House / design Qua" 17 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930376/kalim-beach-house-design-qua/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream