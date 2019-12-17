World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Australia
  5. The Protagonist Café & Bar / Cumulus Studio

The Protagonist Café & Bar / Cumulus Studio

Save this project
The Protagonist Café & Bar / Cumulus Studio

© Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: Cumulus Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Sean Fennessy

  • Lead Architects

    Cumulus Studio (Keith Westbrook, Rosella Sciurti & Jet O’Rourke)

  • Design Team

    Cumulus Studio (Keith Westbrook, Rosella Sciurti & Jet O’Rourke)

  • Clients

    Arts Centre Melbourne

  • Structural Engineer

    Argall

  • Services Engineer

    Erbas

  • Heritage Advisor

    Trethowan

  • Graphics

    The Assembly

  • Planner

    Ethos Urban

  • Builder

    Primebuild
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Text description provided by the architects. The Protagonist is the result of a 2018 Arts Centre Melbourne design competition which challenged a curated selection of Victorian architecture studios to design a unique and memorable home for the existing Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt cafe.

Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

The Protagonist creates an opportunity for the theatre to have a presence on the street by engaging with the passing public and creating a new visitor experience relating to the Arts Centre Melbourne brand. Firstly, the design plays on the universally understood element of the theatre curtain as a device to signify ‘open’ and ‘closed’. In the morning, the curtain is raised to the desired form (fully open in summer, partially closed for private events) and is a visible, welcoming symbol that it is open from afar. At night, the curtains are lowered and locked to create a secure compound. The lowered curtain creates a veil which can be used for art projection, marketing and branding of upcoming ACM events, and lighting to activate the precinct at night. Beyond references in form, these contemporary projection technologies allow the new structure to literally bring the theatre to the street.

Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
Cafe floor plan
Cafe floor plan
Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

While the bronze curtain colour is a direct reference to the Arts Centre Melbourne tower, the material itself is something less familiar. Kaynemaile, a polycarbonate chainmail mesh, is a secure, fire and UV resistant product originally developed as chainmail for the Lord of the Rings movie costumes. The bronze screen provides weather protection for the cafe, welcomes dappled light within the interior and allows for natural air flow, while creating a singular and cohesive design form that discretely hides building services.

Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

Beneath the kaynemaile curtain lies a polished stainless countertop, used to reflect the heritage St Kilda road pavement and reduce the visual impact of this new addition to the Melbourne arts precinct.

Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

The roof structure takes cues from the fly tower / grid of theatre stages to create a playful and flexible approach to suspending services in an unlimited arrangement. Heaters, lights, speakers, projectors, signage, etc. can all be located and adjusted over time to be where most practical. Lighting bars also enable the space to be used for events and seamlessly adjust for seasonal changes in daylight. 

Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Sean Fennessy
© Sean Fennessy

In analysing the monumental architectural context, we have created a single statement that responds, although is of a completely different scale, to the surrounds. In doing so the design takes a similar architecture approach to the adjacent buildings, each of which have a solid grounding element complemented by a sculptural or grand facade gesture (the NGV arch, the ACM spire, etc.). While the form responds to the scale of the context, the materiality expresses a lightness which reflects its temporary nature that contrasts with the heavy masonry of the permanent public buildings.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Melbourne Victoria, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cumulus Studio
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Australia
Cite: "The Protagonist Café & Bar / Cumulus Studio" 17 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930328/the-protagonist-cafe-and-bar-cumulus-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream