World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Clock House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

Clock House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

Save this project
Clock House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

© Tuca Reines © Tuca Reines © Tuca Reines © Tuca Reines + 18

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Houses Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 283.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Tuca Reines
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cosentino, Deca, Lumisystem, Neobambu, Ornare, P4 Vidros
  • Engineering: Lock Engenharia
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines

Text description provided by the architects. One of the most important architects in Brazil, Dado Castello Branco announces his participation in CASACOR São Paulo with the Clock House. The exhibition, in its 32nd edition, happens between May 22 and July 29. Inspired by the townhouses of Amsterdam and London, Dado brought, in 283m², a sophisticated concept of integration and multifunctionality for the ambience. “For the second time in these almost 20 years that I have participated in CASACOR, we have built a house from scratch, a full project of architecture and decoration.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines

We want to show a complete house, in small scale, with different way of life concepts like space integration, where we have living, home office, kitchen, cellar and dining room fully integrated. Books, art pieces, wines, sound, pans, everything being part of the same context, and, primarily, the integration between inside and outside”, Dado comments.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines

The project translates this proposal with the choices of the architect in every detail. The antagonism between the shelter, offered by the wood, meeting the concrete, cold and impassive, gains strength when both materials meet in the same plane. The result is a modern ambience and, and the same time, intimate. Side openings favours the natural light and provide integration with the nature in the garden designed by the landscape architect Rodrigo Oliveira.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines

The other rooms receive different types of lighting, indirect or with lampshades. From São Paulo and cosmopolitan, Dado opted for the choice of neutral tones, what may be understood by the Casual, Etel Interiores, Sollos and Arnaldo Danemberg furniture, as well as the curatorship, handmade, of objects and accessories.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reines
© Tuca Reines

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Clock House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura" [Casa Relógio / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura] 28 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930192/clock-house-dado-castello-branco-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream