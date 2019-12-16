World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Iran
  5. Farshadi House / Environments Architects

Farshadi House / Environments Architects

Save this project
Farshadi House / Environments Architects

© Farshid Nasrabadi © Soheil Etezazian © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi + 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Esfahan, Iran
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1060.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Farshid Nasrabadi, Soheil Etezazian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, AutoDesk, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, Choob Sabz, Horan Company, Koohkaran, Sinko, Trimble Navigation, Vanda

  • Lead Architects

    Ramin Madani

  • Design Team

    Sogol Mohareri, Farzaneh Izadi, Elnaz Amiri, Alireza Fotouhi, Ahmad Nahvi

  • Clients

    Mr. Riahi

  • Engineering

    Mohammad Vahid, Hamidreza Abtahi, Ali Bohlouli

  • Collaborators

    Shahriar Fesharaki, Amin Madani, Mahmoud Ramezani
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. The building was supposed to be built on a shallow depth field. A field with three sides closed and only one side open towards south with a direct view towards water channel and pubic area.

Dividing the building into three main parts caused an open continues middle part to be created. This part was benefited from north side brightness, south side sunlight and green area view and also a permanent natural ventilation. Service spaces, private rooms and corridors were organized in the eastern and western parts.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Lack of space to build in eastern and western parts, caused the staircase to come out of its usual box and connects variety of spaces together. A part of the staircase was also incorporated in the northern skylight space. In the analysis of the architecture sections, the ground floor was not well-lit. Therefore the first and ground floor summed up together, so that the view from first floor and attachment to the yard from ground floor becomes possible.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Due to the small depth at the southern edge of the building, certain challenges were existed:
1.    Lack of visual privacy which was not suitable for a residential use.
2.    Getting too warm due to direct radiation of sunlight and in result, damaging the comfort of residential environment.

Save this picture!
Section B-B
Section B-B

Facing with these challenge, façade design changed to a dynamic idea adapting from Iranian house architecture. (Glazed roofs, halls and windows). This helped to control the intense sunlight and visual privacy.  The southern edge was considered as a reference for the rest of interior spaces. The color of the seasons and appearance of light and shadow to decorate the interior.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The integrated space in duplex unite were also metaphors of Mogharnass and symbols of Iranian halls. The design of night light also made these references more complete.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Esfahan, Iran

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Environments Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Iran
Cite: "Farshadi House / Environments Architects" 16 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930188/farshadi-house-environments-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream