Francia House / CPD Estudio

Francia House / CPD Estudio

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Cordoba, Argentina
  • Architects: CPD ESTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2798.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: De Hierro, FV, Henisa, JOHNSON ACERO, Mármoles Suquia, OSLO Amoblamiento Aplicado, Roca

  • Lead Architects

    Carlos Piedrabuena Demmel, Fernando Baigorria

  • Design Team

    Carlos Piedrabuena Demmel, Fernando Baigorria, Camila Rodríguez Sanz, Victoria Alfonso

  • Mobile equipment proposal

    Estudio Rocca – Silvia Rocca

  • Construction

    CPD ESTUDIO

  • Structural Calculation

    Mattiuz Lozano Asesores Estructurales
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. That tree, what a tree!!!
It could not be otherwise, it had to be the project's star.
We think of a house that accompanies, without competing.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

We work with the orientations and the location of the tree to connect them and ensure that they live respecting and empowering each other.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

A harmonic volume, all on the ground floor. The facade with simple morphologies and contrasts of materialities.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The idea was always to highlight the carob tree, but we could not leave it alone, so we combine materials and refine the details in each element that made up this composition.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

