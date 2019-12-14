World
Unique Apartment / flipê arquitetura

Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: flipê arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cremme, Deca, Dedon, Dimlux, Fernando Jaeger, Flipê Decor + ZL Tapeçaria, Flos, Gorenge – Enjoy House, JRJ, Jader Almeida, La Novitá, Manu Reyes, Marcenaria Pingo, Marset, Micasa, Nani Chinellato, Protecnica, Solida Mármores, Steel Head Design, Vertia

  • Lead Architects

    Natalia Minas, Gabriela Mestriner

  • Civil engineer

    Grupo Katz

  • Slab treatment

    Tresuno

  • Landscape

    Muda Paisagismo
Text description provided by the architects. Assuming that integration is expansion, the ground floor became a large social area. Where kitchen, dining room, living and balcony work together. We´ve created an atmosphere to receive friends and a dynamic apartment for the couple who live in it.

As soon as you enter the apartment, you can see the entire social area, against the background of a large green wall and all the technical and equipment mimicked in the white panels created for it. The entire project has been carefully designed by the office with elements tailored in locksmiths (hallmark of the office) and woodwork.

Important elements were created in the project, such as the gray wood frame that holds the kitchen and home theater; the sheet metal ladder that mixes with the double-height metalworking bookcase; and yet the unpredictable two-tone wooden stair panel with built-in handrail to access the second pavement that contains wardrobe in it. Through these details, the project talks about continuity, unity, multifunctionality, which are strong principles of the office in question.

Cite: "Unique Apartment / flipê arquitetura" [Apartamento Único / flipê arquitetura] 14 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930123/unique-apartment-flipe-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

