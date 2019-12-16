World
Marine Education Center / NORD Architects

© Adam Mørk

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Malmö, Sweden
  • Architects: NORD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Adam Mørk

  • Clients

    City of Malmo

  • Engineering

    Sweco (Grontmij) Malmö

  • Landscape

    NORD Architects
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. Under a huge roof, where landscape and building become one, visitors can learn about sustainability and people’s impact on the marine life. Back in 2014 NORD Architects won the competition for a new Marine Education Centre in Malmo, Sweden, with an iconic building that brings visitors closer to hands-on experiences with life in sea and sustainability. The new centre blurs the distinction between architecture and landscape and creates a smooth transition from coast to sea.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

The Marine Education Center’s goal is to improve the conditions for a viable sea by promoting knowledge, awareness and responsibility of citizens, business and decision makers – and welcomes everyone from school classes to families on tour. Based on research and collaboration with universities and research institutes, the center seeks continuously innovation and learning.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Plan
Plan
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Flexible learning spaces under the unifying roof, creates an environment that alternates between indoor and outdoor activities and encourage visitors to dive into a multitude of experiments and science-based knowledge that focus on marine life. The building itself is promoting a sustainable approach and the roof expresses a performative combination of sustainable concepts and technique.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

All technical installations like water handling and circulation, solar energy production and consumption and ventilation were all on display in competition proposal and part of the total learning experience on resources and sustainability. The Marine Education Centre was designed to be highly flexible, allowing the organisation and allocated functions to adapt over time with the emergence of new technologies and changing needs.

© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Project location

Address: Malmö, Sweden

Cite: "Marine Education Center / NORD Architects" 16 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930105/marine-education-center-nord-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

