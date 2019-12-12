World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. J House / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

J House / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

Save this project
J House / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

© Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Denmark

  • Lead Architect

    Erik Weiling Nielsen

  • Landscape

    CHRISTOFFERSEN & WEILING ARCHITECTS
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

Text description provided by the architects. The sloping plot Casa J is located on lies right on the edge of a city in east Jutland. The site have a stunning view over a lake and the rolling Danish landscape. The villa is design for a family consisting of six and their daily life. The villa insects itself in the local area’s architecture by virtue of its long horizontal shape and a distinct gable roof. Towards the accesses, the villa is equipped with a simple and quiet expression to blend in with the surrounding buildings in the neighborhood, as opposed to the other side, where Casa J opens up to full width with large window sections and invites the view as well as the experience of the great nature completely into every room.

Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

Here the long simple shape of the house must be seen as a clear gesture to the beautiful undulating Danish landscape. The same simplicity that is disposed in the shape of the house is also sought in the choice of materials. The exterior consist mainly of long bricks and the large window sections are kept in a dark color. The special parts such as overhangs, gates and entrance doors are made in a light warm-colored wood. Inside, Casa J appears sharp and precise in its selection of materials.

Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

The floors consist everywhere of a warm and classic Italian travertine. The walls and the ceilings appear simple and white, so they do not challenge the ubiquitous nature and views. In addition to the beautiful floors, the house’s many sliding doors are made of smoked oak. Finally, both floors are equipped with large room-high velour curtains in a muted brown/grey nuance. The two-story house contain all the space needed to accommodate the family’s daily life. On both floors, large terrace areas are laid out in such a way that the sun and the beautiful view can be enjoyed all year round.

Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Christoffersen & Weiling Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Denmark
Cite: "J House / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects" 12 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930059/j-house-christoffersen-and-weiling-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream