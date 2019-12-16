World
Huitong Hybrid Tower / Jaeger Kahlen Partners Architects

Huitong Hybrid Tower / Jaeger Kahlen Partners Architects

Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Office Buildings
Shenzhen, China
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Wenrui Ye
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: China Southern Glass Holdings, Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium

  • Project Managers

    Jacob Kartenbeck

  • Owner/Developer

    Shenzhen Kehuitong Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

  • Structural Engineers

    China Aerospace Architecture Design and Research Institute Shenzhen Branch

  • MEP Engineers

    China Aerospace Architecture Design and Research Institute Shenzhen Branch

  • Main Contractors

    Jiangsu Jianxing Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

  • Facade consultant

    Inhabit Group
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye

Text description provided by the architects. Huitong Hybrid Tower is a novel idea in skyscraper design—it is part world-class office space and part high-tech car park. By efficiently and seamlessly integrating parking spaces into the design, JKP increased buildable area under zoning regulations and maximized the value of the project to both the users and the city.

Site and Context. Image © Wenrui Ye
Site and Context. Image © Wenrui Ye
Diagram
Diagram

Situated near the waterfront in Nanshan’s Coastal City—and surrounded by bustling commercial, entertainment, and residential neighbourhoods—the project engages its context to take advantage of the unique site conditions and enrich the surrounding urban fabric.

Site and Context. Image © Wenrui Ye
Site and Context. Image © Wenrui Ye

The tower sits at the bottom of a valley and is the only tall building in the area. Its height of 80m responds to this condition, following the visual trajectory created by the increasingly tall towers that rise up the valley to contribute to a unified skyline.

Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye

The east facade overlooks Shenzhen Bay and faces a bustling urban street. This facade is curved, maximizing views out over the bay and creating an inviting presence on the street. A landscaped entrance plaza further integrates the building into the city, creating a new social space for pedestrians. The entrance lobby includes lighting displays and graphics that evoke traditional Chinese painting, creating dynamic visual effects visible from the street.

Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye

Fourteen stories of parking are discreetly integrated into the less public western facade. A metal perforated panel system conceals the parking from view while lending the building its distinctive interplay of solid and transparent volumes.

Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye

The design takes a technologically innovative approach, seamlessly integrating high-density parking with contemporary office environments. The parking system optimizes for both spatial efficiency and car-loading times, maximizing the amount of useable office space while still providing a quick and reliable parking service. The sophisticated design of the parking features six turbo lifts that allow cars to be loaded or retrieved in under 90 seconds. This—combined with a spatially efficient approach to storing cars —allows a total capacity of 500 vehicles while leaving the most possible floor area for offices.

Interior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Interior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Interior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Interior. Image © Wenrui Ye

To create contemporary offices that foster employee wellbeing, the design discreetly tucks parking into the back of the building and mitigates noise with innovative acoustic strategies. Set on a curved transparent facade, the offices enjoy panoramic views of Shenzhen Bay. A glare-reducing ipachrome frit print on the facade creates comfortable and naturally lit workspaces.

Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye
Exterior. Image © Wenrui Ye

Project location

Address: Wenxin 5th Road and Haide 1st Road intersection, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

