  4. Hong Kong (SAR)
  Harbour Kiosk / LAAB Architects

Harbour Kiosk / LAAB Architects

Harbour Kiosk / LAAB Architects

+ 18

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Store
Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Architects: LAAB Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Builtmen, Elkay, Robert McNeel & Associates

  • LAAB Design Team

    Otto Ng, Jesse Hao, CK Wong, Alfred Pun, Winson Man, Kelvin Lam, Anderson Chan, Reagan Lee, Humphrey Keung, Catherine Cheng, Yip Chun Hang

  • Clients

    AOS Management Limited

  • Facade Structural Engineer

    BeFrank

  • Registered Structural Engineer

    C.M. Wong & Associates

  • M&E Engineer

    WSP

  • Master-planning and Landscape Architect

    James Corner Field Operation

  • Executive Landscape Architect

    Urbis

  • Lighting Designer

    Lightswitch

  • Secondary Motion Programmer

    Buddy Concept

  • Managing Contractor

    NWCON

  • Façade Contractors

    Builtmen, Buddy Concept
Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Recognized as the first kinetic public architecture in Hong Kong, Harbour Kiosk’s cinematic transformation activates the surrounding public space while paying tributes to the action movies that the local film industry is famous for. Designed by LAAB Architects, Harbour Kiosk fits neatly into its natural surroundings at the Avenue of Stars, a promenade along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront that celebrates the Hong Kong film industry.

Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects

Inspired by the local market stalls in Hong Kong, which expand and engage with the public when they are open and return to their compact and secured form when they are closed, Harbour Kiosk automatically transforms its “gate” into “awning” during the day and returns to its compact shape at night. The 49 robotic arms behind the profiled timber fins magically perform the cinematic transformation. The wave generator system also moves the timber fins in waves throughout the day to resonate with harbor waves and to establish an emotional connection between the people, the architecture, and the surrounding nature. 

Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects

The original brief only asked LAAB to design a 10-square-meter food kiosk. However, as a food kiosk in the public space, LAAB Architects believe that it also has the mission to serve the public. To achieve its public services, LAAB merged the food kiosk with a large M&E machine room nearby and gained a 17-meter long wall space to accommodate public functions, including a counter table, a vending machine, drinking fountains, info panels, and planters. Harbour Kiosk also provides water and electricity for the Avenue of stars and contains all the server panels and a stereo system for the light show that happens every night at 8 pm.

Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Section (Open)
Section (Open)

The façade features three strata of profiled timber slats, which not only conceal the machine room doors but also accommodate different types of public functions inside the wavy surfaces. They also create dynamic flow around the kiosk façade, which results in the subtle changes of profiles, tapering makes the member appear slender and less massive. PEFC-certified red balau wood was used as a sustainable façade material because of its strength, hardness, lightness, and cost-effectiveness. They were treated with exterior grade oil finish for better durability against UV and termites. The length and profile of each timber fin were precisely made with digital fabrication and local craftsmanship

Courtesy of LAAB Architects
Courtesy of LAAB Architects

The architects, engineers, and makers at LAAB developed 4 prototypes in 2 years to optimize the parametric design and the kinetic system to ensure that the structure and design can withstand the typhoon season in Hong Kong. Harbour Kiosk is a recipient of the Japan Kukan Design Award Best 100, the American Institute of Architects International Region Award, and a finalist in the Architizer A+ Award and the World Architecture Festival.

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong (SAR)

LAAB Architects
Office

Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Hong Kong (SAR)
Cite: "Harbour Kiosk / LAAB Architects" 13 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930050/harbour-kiosk-laab-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

