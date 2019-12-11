World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Romania
  5. The Fold Installation / Manadelucru

The Fold Installation / Manadelucru

Save this project
The Fold Installation / Manadelucru

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Alba Iulia, Romania
  • Architects: Manadelucru
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Lead Architects

    Dorin Stefan Adam, Elena Viziteu

  • Clients

    Alba Iulia City Hall
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Alba Iulia, situated in the center of Romania, has attracted in a very short time multiple European funds that concerned the reconstruction of the fortress. The Habsburgic fortress, dating the 18th century, was placed in the centre of the city, situated between the upper and the lower city.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

It was a place of passing by towards the East – West, a space that sheltered the army’s buildings, two churches, the history museum, a seminary and nothing more. It is a stellar plan fortress, having multiple defense diggings, and both its inner and its outer defense apparatus are very complex and complicated. Through this project we have tried to raise the awareness of the fact that there are these forgotten places – for which nobody could yet assign any use even if they are parts of a rehabilitated historical site.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The project treats one of the underground spaces, the typical space that connects the fortress’s diggings with the defense raveling. We opened this place to the public within a street art and dance event related to the TIFF – film festival. A long table, placed in the elongated space of the gallery managed to unexpectedly revitalize this place by gathering people around.  The states of the table–object are shown in the annex photos. Its hypostasis do not concern its esthetics, but it’s appropriateness for that exact place and its sense of being used, due to human experience and participation.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

We have been concerned about the space belonging to the interior of the wall building (the fortress wall) and about dissolving the limit of the fortress, activating the unused substance of the wall with human activity, in other words – strengthening the limit by attracting attention over itself.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

It is actually a step we have made in the area of blurring the limit by working with accentuating its limit until dilution, or with hardening its firmness, showing the valences of the space that infinitely nuances the limit (the depths of shadows, spaces lacking the end by using skewed angles, fluid spaces in the consistent substance of the brick wall, the thinness of the layer covering the matter – plaster over brick, the colored fold covering and opening, at the same time, the thick iron sheet, the limit’s possibility of sheltering and of accommodating  - the table with its scoops, where the form is born through human scale, a place for intimate meetings between people).

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Alba Iulia, Romania

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Manadelucru
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Romania
Cite: "The Fold Installation / Manadelucru" 11 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929991/the-fold-installation-manadelucru/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream