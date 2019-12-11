World
Villa AD8 / Nemo Studio

Villa AD8 / Nemo Studio

© Vu Ngoc Ha © Vu Ngoc Ha © Vu Ngoc Ha © Vu Ngoc Ha + 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Vietnam
  • Architects: Nemo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 468.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Vu Ngoc Ha
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dung, Ego green, Ha My, ITC, Minh Thoan, Minh Viet, Vietbeton

  • Lead Architects

    Liz Nguyen, Nghiem Phong

  • Design Team

    Hoang Viet, Aki Phuong, Tran Phi, Do Quyen

  • Project manager & supervisor

    Tran vu Duong, Luu Khac Vinh

  • Lighting

    Alis & Greentek

  • Structure

    GEC

  • Site Area

    450 m2
© Vu Ngoc Ha
© Vu Ngoc Ha

Text description provided by the architects. Initially, the villa was neoclassical, located in a long but narrow area and divided into quite similar parts in plan. The initial status was unsuitable for tropical climate and location that is beside the fork of river .

© Vu Ngoc Ha
© Vu Ngoc Ha

Creating porch, expanding the backside and placing a void in the center of the villa are considerable adjustments. The public places in the 1st floor,  the bedrooms in 2nd and 3rd are widen and received views of the garden and the river. Also, porch and void contribute to create blank space and more importantly, adapt the tropical conditions. Feeling the wind, rain and nature is a memorial experience when staying on the porch.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Sections
Sections

Plants, gravel… are placed in various places, including the void from the 1st floor to upper floors and the area next to bathrooms. Sliding doors, windows & skylight help to regulate ventilation. Concrete louver, wooden louver let light go through - describe the movement of the sun's shade. It also reduces the heat and keeps the privacy.

© Vu Ngoc Ha
© Vu Ngoc Ha

The furniture is made from raw materials of concrete grinding, natural wood, laterite, and painted white. The facade is simplified to adapt the general appearance of other villas in the same sector but is still subtle to bring an elegant look.

© Vu Ngoc Ha
© Vu Ngoc Ha

The yard in the backside has a resting place with greensward, plants and a swimming pool. Utilizing sliding wood floor helps to cover the pool, improving safety and setting up a playground. This place can be used for dinner or parties, bringing relaxation and comfort like vacations.

© Vu Ngoc Ha
© Vu Ngoc Ha

Project gallery

Cite: "Villa AD8 / Nemo Studio" 11 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929979/villa-ad8-nemo-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

