Bangson House / FATTSTUDIO

Design Director Wattikon Kosonkit

Project Architect Pompetch Sakornteerawat

Project Interior Wipada Simthamnimit

Design Team Supanna Chanpensri, Wen Hsiang Hsu (From Taiwan), Gultida Maneewong, Chaowapol Watcharasukarn, Ornyupa Noichad

Structural Engineer Basic design CO.,Ltd

M&E Engineer Degree system CO.,Ltd

Contractor Mr. Kumphang Kaotri

Lighting Design FATTSTUDIO with TRUELIGHT

Construction Cost 171,400 USD

Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, The purple line of the metro sky train was established which is connected from the northwest of Bangkok from suburban to city center by The subway city loop line (Blue line) at Bangsue interchange station. People from Nonthaburi is transited to the town easier that means the residential area will be expanded which the beginning of the project. When a couple who had decided to build the new home on little land instead of 50 Sqm above the ground as high ground Bangkoker.

How to manage all programs on 10x10m is the main condition which design team had to solve. Analyzing all requirements was the first issue that was done, the timeline of living had isolated on the timeline diagram that was selected only the main activities. The main kitchen was changed to a small pantry with a simple dining table that serves only lovers and provided comfort when friends visit. The carpark was managed for small cars only because it has to integrate with the pump room and storage area.

A living room is only used on weekend and will be transformed into a senior bedroom when parents come to Bangkok that the reason why half of the second floor is distributed to the working area for the man who reads in double-height space with natural ventilation space. The ventilation boxes beside the stair hall are not only allowed the comfortable atmosphere to the hall but also contributed the natural light every evening, It has cooperated with the windows above the void and long windows below to allow the sunlight from the sunrise until the sunset to promote quality of space.

The last stories were designed for the bedroom which has exchanged almost half of the floor to the void and laundry terrace. With the uncomfortable context, noise from Sky train, unpleasant neighbor, etc. cause the bedroom is managed in enclose space to prevent the client from the surrounding. Unfortunately, the sunlight and passive wind always had to concern, the roof’s void is located over the bedroom terrace which is placed with a metal mesh that allows looking down to planting area on the ground floor.

Bangson House is not an ordinary small house which has fascinating space and serves wealthy people in a megacity. However, the house just serves specific users who realize their activities completely and be happy in a suitable double height ceiling in a hot climate without air conditioner nor insect issue. Especially, they already have compared living in a condominium along the sky train as people in Bangkok always do with spending their lives in the tiny house that reflects their own character as possible as it could.