TFD Hong Kong K11 MUSEA Store / Leaping Creative

TFD Hong Kong K11 MUSEA Store / Leaping Creative

Courtesy of Leaping Creative

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Interiors designers: Leaping Creative
  Year: 2019

  Design Director

    Zen Zheng

  Project manager

    Ying Lan

  Design Team

    Dingling Yao, Wanling Liu
Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative

Aspiration from a recycle facility:
Possibilities and life hidden in wastes 
The project started with the designer team’s visit to a large recycle facility. In the visit, classified and stacked waste materials as well as machine oil marks seen everywhere revealed a sense of loose rhythm and order. This made the facility look like a natural ecosystem, from which, the “industrial relic” roughly imagined by our designers became increasingly clear. All materials are dismantled, crushed and compressed into other shapes. In this recycle process, everything, regardless of metals, plastics or paper, gradually loses its original shape. How would these materials present themselves should a future world exist in which industrial remains are everywhere? What possibilities will they experience in the context of experimental contemporary design? With a strong curiosity, we started our design and experiment.

Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative

The experience of constructing a space by focusing on installations:
Stories about the reconstruction and rebirth of industrial remains are narrated 
From experimental use of materials to the design of store space, everything happened without extra effort. By using the installation approach, designers have achieved the expression in a more artistic and more emotional manner.

Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative

For the purpose of intensely touching and leaving strong memories to visitors, designers have created scenes around installations in the space of merely more than 100 square meters. Through the translucent PMMA cover that forms the head of this oceanic organism-like life, people can see its “drive”, a scrap engine ever installed in a vehicle manufactured by China National Heavy Duty Truck Group. Materials we have taken back from the recycle facility include not only scrap parts but also a great number of offcuts, which, although brand new, cannot be reused for industrial production.

Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative

Discarded aluminum sheets and strips were placed in certain containers into which resin was then infused, the result of which appears to be artificial amber originated from this changeful era, with the material stored inside being the fossil of time. The same approach was also applied to the making of visual merchandising which echoes the installations.

Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative

The experience of site selection for the project and the visit to the material recycle facility feel like two different tracks which eventually meet at their common destination thanks to the delighting and surprising fate. For the purpose of seeking and harmonizing the future life space and the universal value of environmental sustainability, the design process began with the thinking of ocean and civilization and use of experimental material and ultimately constructed the business space that perfectly conveys core values of the brand.

Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative
Courtesy of Leaping Creative

Project location

Address: Hong Kong (SAR)

Leaping Creative
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design Hong Kong (SAR)
