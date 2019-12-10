BOSFOR Restaurant / AD Project Dorohov Architect

-
Architects: AD Project Dorohov Architect
- Area: 1140.0 m2
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Mikhail Loskutov
-
Manufacturers: ARMS Concept, BSM sandalye, Global Glass Systems, Meteor Works, Pro Lights, Respect advertising agency, TM Studio, Tarkett, Technocomplex, Trimble, Unamax, WoodMood
-
Lead ArchitectAlexandr Dorohov
-
Design TeamDarya Afanaseva, Anna Kirillova, Roman Maximenko
-
Clients“Bosfor” LTD
-
Collaborators“Global Glass Systems” LTD, “BSM Sandalye” LTD, “Armsconcept” LTD, “Prolight” LTD
Text description provided by the architects. Bosfor Turkish Restaurant is a fusion of Asia and Europe. Each detail is important for the atmosphere and the correct perception of space. «On the verge of two cultures» – this is the main emphasis on which the whole concept of the restaurant is focused. Each floor is a separate story with its color and sophistication of the interior.
The market segment is a trendy youth and a premium audience. Zones: restaurant, cafe, rooftop, speak-easy bar. The main task in developing the interior of the 1st floor was to avoid stereotypical Turkish details. Modern, sleek, with clean lines and spaces – that is what we needed! Laconic and contrasting interior. Panoramic stained glass windows. Open spaces. The abundance of plants and bright colors. Velvet, glass, arches – that is what helped us to create a modern vision of oriental culture.
The spirit of the oriental culture of the 1st floor is expressed in details – arched structures, natural stone and flowing lines in a modern interpretation. Gardening is an important part of interior decoration to create a roof garden. An open bar with plants on top became the object of high attention of guests. During the day, the rays of natural light complement the leaves at night – bright and causing neon.