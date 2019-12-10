BOSFOR Restaurant / AD Project Dorohov Architect

+ 28

Lead Architect Alexandr Dorohov

Design Team Darya Afanaseva, Anna Kirillova, Roman Maximenko

Clients “Bosfor” LTD

Collaborators “Global Glass Systems” LTD, “BSM Sandalye” LTD, “Armsconcept” LTD, “Prolight” LTD

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bosfor Turkish Restaurant is a fusion of Asia and Europe. Each detail is important for the atmosphere and the correct perception of space. «On the verge of two cultures» – this is the main emphasis on which the whole concept of the restaurant is focused. Each floor is a separate story with its color and sophistication of the interior.

The market segment is a trendy youth and a premium audience. Zones: restaurant, cafe, rooftop, speak-easy bar. The main task in developing the interior of the 1st floor was to avoid stereotypical Turkish details. Modern, sleek, with clean lines and spaces – that is what we needed! Laconic and contrasting interior. Panoramic stained glass windows. Open spaces. The abundance of plants and bright colors. Velvet, glass, arches – that is what helped us to create a modern vision of oriental culture.

The spirit of the oriental culture of the 1st floor is expressed in details – arched structures, natural stone and flowing lines in a modern interpretation. Gardening is an important part of interior decoration to create a roof garden. An open bar with plants on top became the object of high attention of guests. During the day, the rays of natural light complement the leaves at night – bright and causing neon.