World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Brazil
  5. Bungalows Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura

Bungalows Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura

Save this project
Bungalows Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

© Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce + 35

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Cabins & Lodges
Brazil
  • Architects: Cadi Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 689.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Cristiano Bauce
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Andrea Feine, AutoDesk, Cerâmica Portinari, Deca, Itamonte, Locatelli Mármores e Granitos, Móveis Schoor, Pasinato, Rossler Pedras e Revestimentos, Santa Luzia, Shingle, Stella, Tarkett
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. The bungalows were created from the customer's need to be able to make even more use of the area where Casa do Lago is located, a project completed in 2017.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

With a privileged position, the bungalow design takes advantage of the scenery to create unexpected resting environments. Clients requested a space where they could sleep and wake up to the magnificent view of the lake, as well as provide a differentiated experience for guests and visitors.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The strategic position does not neglect privacy, and thermal and acoustic comfort. To integrate the bungalows into the existing Lake House, visual language prioritizes the same materials, such as exposed stone, concrete and wood, to warm the surroundings and bring all the naturalness of the surroundings closer to the users of the space. Rust slate was the flooring chosen for the entire outdoor area.

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

In the central point between the bungalows was created a space to receive, where the pergola protects the barbecue grillembedded in the granite top. Rising to the highest level, a spa has been positioned strategically to enjoy the view of the entire property. 

Save this picture!
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Immigrant - Rio Grande del Sur, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cadi Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Brazil
Cite: "Bungalows Lake House / Cadi Arquitetura" [Bangalôs do Lago / Cadi Arquitetura] 09 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929824/bungalows-lake-house-cadi-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream