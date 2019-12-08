World
Rehabilitación del Castillo de Montjuïc / Forgas Arquitectes

Rehabilitación del Castillo de Montjuïc / Forgas Arquitectes

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restoration, Landmarks & Monuments
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Forgas Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10416.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Simón García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GEZE, PAVINDUS, Santa & Cole

  • Author Architects

    Joan Forgas Coll, Dolors Ylla-Català

  • Promoter

    BIMSA i Ajuntament de Barcelona

  • Structural Calculation

    Valeri Consultors Associats

  • Installations Calculation

    Valeri Consultors Associats / Estudio PVI Ingeniería

  • Design Team

    Joan Forgas, Dolors Ylla-Català, Inma García, Francesc Inés, Pedro Gil, Ana Lete, Jorge Mascaray

  • Archeology

    Josep Maria vila

  • Furniture

    Berta Josa
Text description provided by the architects. The Montjuic Castle is a bastioned fortress that took its actual form in the 18th century. Its concession to the city has allowed initiating the recovery of remarkably valuable national heritage (BCIN) previously used for military purposes, to convert it into a cultural and leisure public facility.

Project Layout
Project Layout
In the past few years successive interventions have taken place in the area, following the master lines of an initial Direction Plan, tending to consolidate the monument, improving the security and accessibility and adapting the existing spaces to the newly planned uses and the massive touristic flow that brings up to 800.000 annual visitors.

These interventions have brought back the ceiling as a viewpoint as well as enabled the use of various spaces alongside the Parade Ground, such as the cafeteria and other rooms with the potential to host exhibitions or workshops. In addition, the St. Carles’ bastion has been restored, the old arsenal has turned into a welcome zone and a brand-new communications’ core has been dug inside the bastion itself. Finally, the cable car facilities have been moved out of the monument.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Project location

Address: Ctra. de Montjuïc, 66, 08038 Barcelona, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Forgas Arquitectes
Office

