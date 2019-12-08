Rehabilitación del Castillo de Montjuïc / Forgas Arquitectes

+ 12

Author Architects Joan Forgas Coll, Dolors Ylla-Català

Promoter BIMSA i Ajuntament de Barcelona

Structural Calculation Valeri Consultors Associats

Installations Calculation Valeri Consultors Associats / Estudio PVI Ingeniería

Design Team Joan Forgas, Dolors Ylla-Català, Inma García, Francesc Inés, Pedro Gil, Ana Lete, Jorge Mascaray

Archeology Josep Maria vila

Furniture Berta Josa

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Montjuic Castle is a bastioned fortress that took its actual form in the 18th century. Its concession to the city has allowed initiating the recovery of remarkably valuable national heritage (BCIN) previously used for military purposes, to convert it into a cultural and leisure public facility.

In the past few years successive interventions have taken place in the area, following the master lines of an initial Direction Plan, tending to consolidate the monument, improving the security and accessibility and adapting the existing spaces to the newly planned uses and the massive touristic flow that brings up to 800.000 annual visitors.

These interventions have brought back the ceiling as a viewpoint as well as enabled the use of various spaces alongside the Parade Ground, such as the cafeteria and other rooms with the potential to host exhibitions or workshops. In addition, the St. Carles’ bastion has been restored, the old arsenal has turned into a welcome zone and a brand-new communications’ core has been dug inside the bastion itself. Finally, the cable car facilities have been moved out of the monument.