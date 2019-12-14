World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bocca Lupo Juvevê Restaurant / Arquea Arquitetos

Bocca Lupo Juvevê Restaurant / Arquea Arquitetos

© Federico Cairoli

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant, Adaptive Reuse
Curitiba, Brazil
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a local street in a housing neighborhood of Curitiba, Bocca Lupo Juvevê integrates to the landscape. The FOCACCERIA sits in a charming and traditional house, presenting a contrast with its contemporary interior design that instigates and invites the pedestrian to go inside. Incorporating the concepts of the brand, the project aimed to create a cozy and relaxing environment by modifying only the necessary in order to accommodate a new use while preserving the traditional architecture of the neighborhood.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The use of different materials such as burnt cement, white tiles and wood created a smooth transition between the old and the new. In order to add the new functions, the interior of the house was cleared of multiple walls and small rooms creating an open space without visual barriers. An extra structure was needed to support the roof and a steel beam was installed in the center of the house. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

This solution became the central concept of the design and created of a fluid space in which everyone could experience the movement and the life of the restaurant. The entrance is marked by the presence of a plateau with plants and benches that creates a meeting place and a soft transition between the private and the public realm. The result is a contemporary and cozy restaurant that respects the traditional architecture of its surroundings.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Longitudinal Section 1
Longitudinal Section 1
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Curitiba - Estado de Paraná, Brazil

About this office
Arquea Arquitetos
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Brazil
Cite: "Bocca Lupo Juvevê Restaurant / Arquea Arquitetos" [Focacceria Bocca Lupo Juvevê / Arquea Arquitetos] 14 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929623/bocca-lupo-juveve-restaurant-arquea-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

