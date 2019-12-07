Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura

+ 24

Lead Architects Ivo Mareines, Matthieu Van Beneden

Text description provided by the architects. An irregular piece of land in Barra Grande (Piauí) was the starting point for an equally irregular plan and roof. A summerhouse integrated to the landscape and the constructive culture was the “motto” for an architecture comprised of simple and natural elements.

The rustic aspect of this house is attained through the piassaba roof as well as the round wood, stone and white brickwork structure, and it is enriched by the work of local artisans. Everything opens and integrates itself, making the covered areas and terraces nearly indistinguishable.

The pool is the connective element; it defines the trajectory and the composition of the different constructive elements.